The Lakeland Dairies board has announced that the price for milk supplied in December will be unchanged from the previous month.

Lakeland Dairies has held its December milk price at 47.32c/l, excluding VAT, for 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein in the Republic of Ireland.

This is inclusive of the 0.5c/l sustainability incentive payment. Qualifying farmers will also receive a 5c/l out-of-season payment.

Lakeland has also announced a 0.76c/l loyalty payment on all milk supplied in 2024, which will be paid this month. This was decided at the co-op's December board meeting.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the Lakeland base price has also been held from last month.

A base price of 40.8p/litre will be paid for milk supplied in December, which is inclusive of the 0.5p/l sustainability incentive payment.

The 3p/l out-of-season payment will be made on top of the base price.

The 0.65p/l loyalty payment for all milk produced by Northern Irish suppliers in 2024 will also be paid this month.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: “After a period of volatility in late 2024, the global dairy markets have started 2025 relatively stable, with supply and demand largely in balance.”

