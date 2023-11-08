The farm organisations, the marts, exporters and the Department all have to have an input into the drawing up of any new rules on calf movements, Bandon Mart manager Seán Dennehy has said. \ Philip Doyle

Any new rules governing the movement, sale and export of calves must be agreed by all stakeholders in the industry, leading mart managers have told the Irish Farmers Journal.

More stringent controls on the sale and export of young stock were tabled by the Department of Agriculture during a recent meeting of the calf stakeholder forum.

Reacting to these developments, Bandon Mart manager Seán Dennehy said it was essential that industry stakeholders are consulted before any regulations on calf movements are introduced.

“All stakeholders need to sit down and figure out the best way forward,” Dennehy insisted.

The farm organisations, the marts, exporters and the Department all have to have an input into the drawing up of any new rules on calf movements, he said.

Michael Harty of Central Auctions agreed there was merit in seeking to increase the age limit for the sale of calves in marts. He pointed out that farmers were already selling calves at older ages because of “buyer resistance” to purchasing young, light calves.

However, Harty did not agree with the introduction of minimum weight limits in the marts.

Minefield

“You would be getting into a minefield if you started weighing calves,” Harty argued.

“The [minimum] age limit will sort out enough of the difficulties anyway,” he maintained.

No firm proposals were tabled around age limits for calf movements, but a minimum of 21 days was discussed for moving calves off their farm of birth. Calves can’t currently be moved until they are at least 10 days old.

Cahir Mart manger and general manager of Cork Marts Jonathan O’Sullivan told the Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast this week that all calves are weighed in the ring in all six of the Cork Marts’ sale centres.

“It’s something we introduced going back almost three years ago now. It is critical, there is little or no demand for these light, poorly-fed or light crossbred calves weighing under 50kg.

“It’s very rare that you’ll get good quality calves meeting a bad trade; if you’ve a good well-fed calf selling in excess of 50kg, they’re relatively easy to move on,” he said.

He said that, in his opinion, the quality and weight of calves would be more important than raising the age of calves.

“All calves become saleable around 50kg, no matter what their quality is,” he said.