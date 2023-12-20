A number of co-ops have announced milk price rises for November supplies.

Dairygold, Tirlán, Lakeland Dairies and Carbery have all increased their prices by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, compared to what they paid farmers for October milk.

Kerry Group did not increase its price for November supplies.

Carbery is paying the highest price for November, offering its farmer suppliers 35c/l, excluding VAT.

Lakeland Dairies is next with 34.3c/l, excluding VAT, Dairygold is paying 33.8c/l, Tirlán is paying 33.4c/l and Kerry is paying 33c/l, all excluding VAT.

’Challenging year’

“After a challenging year in the dairy industry, there are signs of improving sentiment in the global dairy markets,” a spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said in a statement.

Meanwhile, farmers who applied to fix milk under Tirlán’s new fixed milk price scheme (40c/l) have received offer volumes from the co-op.

The closing date for confirming acceptance of the volumes offered is 22 December.