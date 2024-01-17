The cost of milk replacer has come down from 2023 levels but is still higher than it was in 2021.

The average cost of milk replacer has fallen by 16% compared to this time last year.

According to an Irish Farmers Journal price survey, the average cost of mixed milk replacer at 12.5% solids is now 32c/l.

This is down from 38c/l in January 2023 and is similar to prices in January 2022, but is still substantially higher than milk replacer costs in January 2021 when it cost 27c/l on average. This reflects the higher cost of dairy-based ingredients.

The price per 20kg bag at just over €50 is almost €10/bag lower than this time last year. As always, there is a range in prices, with higher-spec powders costing up to €58/bag, while lower-spec powders are costing €45/bag.