Tirlán expects moderate growth in milk supply in 2025, but it is only recovering from the decline seen over the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Tirlán expects moderate growth in milk supply in 2025, however, it is only recovering from the declines seen over the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

When asked where the co-op expects milk prices to go in 2025, a Tirlán spokesperson said that based on current market analysis, it would be reasonable to say that it is likely the weighted average milk price will remain close to the current price being returned by the markets.

“However, once you go beyond three months it is very difficult to forecast accurately – there are too many factors at play that can impact on the global commodity market and milk price.”

Lakeland Dairies

A Lakeland Dairies spokesperson said that it was too early to forecast what 2025 will look like milk supply wise.

“Milk production volumes are subject to a range of factors including weather conditions, grass growth and overall herd performance.” On milk price, Lakeland said global dairy markets stabilised and improved in 2024 with butter prices proving to be robust in the second half of the year.

“While demand remains reasonably strong, milk volumes appear to be increasing in some of the larger milk production regions.

“The supply/demand dynamic will be monitored closely by Lakeland Dairies and we will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can.”

Carbery is forecasting its 2025 supply to be on par with 2024 but with the usual variations apply depending on the time of the season.

“Across 2025, we are currently expecting milk price, on a yearly average, to be similar to 2024, based on market outlook for 2025,” it said.