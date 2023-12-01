The N and P statements are of particular interest to dairy farmers in planning to remain under organic nitrogen limits. Valerie O'Sullivan

The Department of Agriculture have confirmed that nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements are now available online for the period January to 30 October 2023.

Statements can be accessed through the Department’s agfood.ie online portal.

There were delays earlier in the year in statements being published due to numerous changes introduced this year, including banding for dairy farmers.

The N and P statements are a vital source of information to allow farmers monitor the level of organic N and P produced in their herd and ensure they remain under the upper levels of 170kg and 250kg organic nitrogen/ha.

Farmers should note that these figures relate to bovines only. Where other animals such as sheep, horses, etc, are present on farm, the N and P produced by these animals is not taken into account.

The nitrogen and phosphorus annual excretion rates for these animals are detailed in Table 1.