Tirlán will pay a base milk price of 43.73/l excluding VAT for August creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 1.5c/l on the milk payment for July.

Tirlán will also pay its sustainability action payment of 0.47c/l excluding VAT to all qualifying suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for August creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 50.91c/l, excluding VAT.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that dairy commodity markets are continuing to firm, with a noticeable lift in butter prices.

'Unchanged' outlook

“Overall, the global milk supply outlook remains unchanged and is likely to be flat this year. The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis,” he said.

This week, Tirlán also joined organisations from across the Irish agri-food sector to highlight Ireland’s collaborative approach to enhancing water quality and supporting the retention of the nitrates derogation as part of a European Commission visit.

Murphy said that a visit of the delegation to the Poole family farm in Co Wexford was an opportunity to show the delegation “first hand the practical science-based approach to enhancing water quality on Irish farms”.

SGM

Tirlán is also reminding members that registration is now open for Tirlán Co-op’s upcoming special general meeting (SGM) on 4 October 2024. The SGM is being held for members to vote on a proposed rule change that would allow the board of the co-op greater flexibility in managing its financial investments.