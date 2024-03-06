Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue this week announced the opening of the 2024 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage measures. The schemes have a similar payment rate to the 2023 scheme, of up to €300/ha.

Funds of €2.5m have been allocated again from the National Exchequer and these are sufficient to support the establishment of these crops on in excess of 8,300ha. The terms and conditions state that if the scheme is oversubscribed, then “a reduced payment rate per hectare will apply as appropriate, if eligible applications exceed the available budget for the measure”.

Application process

There is a significant change to the administration of the scheme in 2024, with Minister McConalogue citing that this will lead to a more simplified application process. Applications for both the Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Measure are made under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application system.

The Department advises that to apply, an applicant or an agent approved to act on their behalf should firstly enter the BISS portal on agfood.ie, followed by selecting the measure(s) they wish to apply for on the ‘Scheme Selection’ page.

Then on the ‘Land Details’ page, an applicant/agent must indicate either of the following crop types:

Multi Species Swards Measure – Permanent Pasture (MSS measure) (for reseeding permanent pasture with multi-species sward mixture) or Grass Year 1 (MSS measure) (for multi-species sward mixture following an arable crop).

Red Clover Silage Measure – Red Clover Silage (RCS Measure).

The Department adds that under these measures, swards are not permitted to be sown on commonage land, Natura 2000 sites, NHA designated land, environmentally sensitive permanent grassland or within archaeological monument buffer zones.

Applications must be submitted by the BISS closing date of Wednesday, 15 May. Swards must be sown between 16 July 2023 and 15 July 2024 and established by 30 September 2024. Following the submission of an application, an applicant will receive notification through the BISS online system to upload copies of receipts and seed labels and, if requested, geotagged photos of the established crop.

Red clover silage

The minimum area of red clover silage capable of receiving funding is 1ha, while the maximum area payable under the measure is 20ha. The red clover silage sward mix must be sown at the recommended seeding rates of at least 30kg/ha (12.14kg/acre) by 15 July 2024 and successfully established by 30 September 2024.

The seed mixture must include 4kg of red clover for each 12kg pack. The balance of the seed mixture must contain either perennial ryegrass or hybrid ryegrasses, and may contain some white clover. All varieties of perennial ryegrasses and any white clover varieties included in the red clover silage mixture must be included on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Grass and White Clover Recommended List Varieties for Ireland 2024 .

Multi-species sward

The multi-species sward mix must also be sown at seeding rates of at least 30kg/ha. A six-species seed mix is required and must contain the minimum quantities per hectare as outlined in Table 1. If desired additional species may be added in line with good agricultural practices for the establishment of multi-species swards. The Department recommends that the total seeding rate should not exceed 35kgs/ha.

All varieties of perennial ryegrasses and any white clover varieties included in the red clover silage mixture must be included on the DAFM grass and white clover recommended list varieties for Ireland 2024 .

Strong backing

The Department of Agriculture is placing a lot of credence on multi-species swards and red clover silage. In announcing the measures, Minister McConalogue stated: “Following on from the success of the two previous years’ programmes, I welcome the reopening of these two measures, which will expand on the areas already established. As part of the on-going commitment by this Government to support and improve the sustainability of farming, the 2024 budget will be €2.5m for the measures.”

Minister McConalogue added: “These swards have several positive effects, including helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improving biodiversity and water quality, while contributing to sustainability and productivity of Irish farmers. Research from Teagasc and UCD has shown that multi-species swards reduce dependency on chemical nitrogen, while maintaining forage quality and quantity. Teagasc has shown red clover silage can lead to higher animal intake and increased liveweight gains or increased milk and protein yields.”

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett added: “The development of red clover silage and multi-species swards is hugely positive for farmers. It allows farmers to explore the use of these crops within their farming system and offers real opportunities to reduce the use of inputs. Today’s measures are further evidence of the Government’s support for farmers who wish to move to more environmentally sustainable methods of farming.”