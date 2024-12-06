Lakeland Dairies water quality adviser MaryKate Condren addressing a water quality event on the farm of Sean and John Gilsenan in Moynalty, Co Meath, on Tuesday. / Barry Cronin

Lakeland Dairies has celebrated its farmers embracing the €60m Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

The statement came at a Lakeland Dairies event on Tuesday on the farm of Sean and John Gilsenan in Moynalty, Co Meath, with support from Teagasc, Tirlán, Kepak, Dairy Industry Ireland and the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO).

Nearly 100 Lakeland Dairies farmers have applied for the EIP with an average payout of almost €10,000 per farmer.

Group head of sustainability with Lakeland Dairies Rory Farrell said that the EIP can build on strong efforts already taking place on farms.

“It was really heartening to see the huge crowd in attendance at our Farming for Water event,” he said.

Host farmer John Gilsenan addressing a Lakeland Dairies water quality event on his farm in Moynalty, Co. Meath, on Tuesday. / Barry Cronin

“There was a huge level of interest from farmers, who are looking to invest in technologies and practices that will improve water quality on their farm.

"That is why the €60m EIP is a real game changer, as it is backing farmers’ ambitions with real actions.”

Water EIP

The €60m Farming for Water project aims to support water quality improvements. Measures are designed and implemented in collaboration with farmers and will be targeted specifically to address local challenges.

Lakeland said that the most popular items currently chosen by Lakeland Dairies suppliers included the bucket and brush yard-cleaning apparatus, solar-powered water pumps, nutrient management plans, the planting of multi-species swards and hedgerows.

“Over the course of the last year, the dedicated Lakeland Dairies’ water quality team has carried out over 1,000 farm visits aimed at maintaining and improving water quality,” added Farrell.

“Between this and the EIP, it clearly shows that Lakeland Dairies and our farm families are playing a real leadership role in this space. We are driven by a single-minded determination to make further improvements in this space.”

Read more

Farmer views: 'we need a future for the next generation'

Find out how to access water quality funds at Meath event next week