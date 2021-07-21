The 2021 harvest got under way in earnest in the same week that Teagasc produced its family farm income (FFI) estimates for 2020. Those figures indicated a 1% reduction in average FFI for tillage farms in a year where yields were hit by a range of weather-related factors, despite somewhat higher prices and lower costs.
With the 2021 harvest now under way in gloriously long sunny days, it would seem that there is more scope for optimism on the output side. Early reports indicate average to very good yields, with some farmers reporting record highs.
