Name: Alice O’Brien.

From: Avoca, Co Wicklow.

College: BSc human nutrition, UCD; MSc food business strategy, Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Job title: Commercial associate on the Tirlán Unearth Your Future Graduate Programme.

“In my current role, I am responsible for the management of the dairy powder ingredients portfolio. It involves evaluating current and future market insights and developments to understand the requirements of our customers and overseeing new product development.

“It has been great to have the opportunity to work closely with people from a diverse range of functions across the business and learn from their wealth of experience.

“The biggest challenge for me has been to be patient – learning takes time and it constantly evolves.

“I would advise graduates to be curious and ask lots of questions. Talk to those in your close and wider network, and push yourself outside your comfort zone.”

