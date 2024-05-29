Ireland will elect 14 candidates to represent Ireland in the European Parliament.

The European elections will take place on Friday 7 June, in conjunction with the local elections here in Ireland, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

In order to be eligible to vote in these elections, you must have been registered to vote by Monday 20 May.

Q Who is eligible to vote?

A You are eligible to vote in the European elections if you are 18 years or older, registered to vote and are an Irish or an EU citizen who is ordinarily a resident in Ireland.

Q Where can I vote?

A You can only vote in a specific polling station based on your place of residence. This location is included on your polling card.

Q What do I need to bring to a polling station?

A You need to bring identification with you to the polling station. Examples include a driving license, a PPS card and your passport. A list of acceptable ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website and on the back of your polling card.

Q What constituency am I in?

A There are three constituencies in Ireland, they are Dublin, Midlands North West and South. Your constituency depends on your county.

Q How are MEPs elected?

A European elections are held every five years. Ireland uses an electoral system called proportional representation with a single transferrable vote. Voters put 1, 2 and 3 and so forth beside their choices, with 1 being their candidate of preference.

Q How many MEPs are elected?

A Voters will elect 14 members to represent Ireland in the European Parliament.

There are five MEPs for the Midlands North West; there are five MEPs for the South and there are four MEPs for Dublin. If your preferred candidate is eliminated or elected with surplus votes, your vote is transferred to your next choice (number 2).

To be elected, candidates must reach a quota, which is different for each constituency and based on the number of available seats and total valid ballot papers.

Dublin:

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal, South Dublin and the city of Dublin

Midlands North West:

Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.

South:

Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford.