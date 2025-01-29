The value lost from every case of ewe or lamb mortality has probably never been as great. While there has been some pressure on hogget prices in recent weeks, farmgate prices are still running at record levels for the time of year, with cull ewes also realising excellent returns.

The prospects for the coming year are positive, with production falling across all the main sheep-producing nations in Europe, so now is the time to pull out all the stops to ensure mortality is minimised and sale numbers maximised.

This starts with feeding of the pregnant ewe to optimise lamb birth weights, promote lamb vigour and enhance colostrum quality and production. Pages 44-45 examine the options available to farmers with poor-quality silage.

The aim should be for every lamb born to receive colostrum from a ewe on the farm on which it is born, with colostrum alternatives used as a top-up, if required, and not as a substitute.

Hygiene can have a massive influence on lamb mortality. There is a tendency to reduce straw usage due to cost/availability. There is still straw on the market and while expensive, it will pay dividends in helping to keep disease at bay.

Every time that there is intervention at lambing risks introducing infection. Gloves or washed hands should always be used when assisting a birth.

Lamb-feeding equipment such as stomach tubes, bottles and automatic feeders are also a possible reservoir for disease. On pages 52-53 Martin Merrick looks at steps that can be taken to best prepare facilities for lambing.

Unfortunately, the unavailability of some vaccines and other health products can leave flocks exposed.

This has been the case over the last year with clostridial disease vaccines, as outlined on page 46.