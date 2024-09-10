1. Lidl

Lidl returns to the National Ploughing Championships this year with a new star duo. Television presenter Dáithí Ó Sé will be joined by Late Late Toy Show star and budding young farmer from Co Clare, Sheamie Garrihy, in an interactive showcase of the Lidl farm-to-fork educational experience. Visitors to the stand can expect innovative and entertaining education to take centre stage. This will model the retailer’s free farm experience, the Lidl Farm, developed with its education partner Agri Aware. Located at the company’s regional distribution centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, the Lidl Farm provides schoolchildren with the opportunity to learn about the farm-to-fork story. One of Ireland’s busiest distribution centres can also be viewed on the ‘Lidl train’ to learn about how the company’s products move through the supply chain.

Aoife Dullea giving out samples at the National Ploughing Championships 2023.

2. Clonakilty Food Co

Clonakilty Blackpudding will be returning to the 2024 National Ploughing Championships. With tastings throughout each day, people will get the chance to enjoy the distinctive flavours of its products. In addition, Clonakilty will have its full range of products available to purchase, including their well-known black pudding, white pudding, sausages, rashers, veggie pudding and veggie sausages. The company plans to share live updates, photos and videos from the event, ensuring those who can’t attend in person can still feel part of the action.

Enterprise Ireland's Jenny Melia, Carol Gibbons, Simon Coveney TD, (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh, Kieran Holden of Origin Enterprises, Dan Wood and Devlyn Hardwick of Origin Enterprises and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy.

3. Innovation Arena

Enterprise Ireland will have a full house with 55 exhibitors participating in this year’s indoor Innovation Arena. They will highlight the latest Irish products leading the way for the next generation of farmers and agri-businesses across the world. The future of the Irish ag-tech industry will be showcased in the arena, where visitors will get to see examples of new machinery, smart farming and automation for sustainable agricultural systems. Live pitches will be taking place on the first day of the Ploughing where three shortlisted finalists in the start-up category will battle for the €10,000 cash prize and the Start-up Innovator of the Year Award 2024. The Innovation Arena will also host the Green Impact Award 2024. This focuses on innovation that will sustain the development of food and farming for the generations to come.

Chef Edward Hayden at the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty stand in 2023.

4. Irish Yogurts Clonakilty

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty is a family-run business making many different varieties of award-winning yogurts and crème fraîche since 1994. On 1 March this year, this food company celebrated 30 years in business. Visitors to its stand at the Ploughing can enjoy free tastings of the various yogurt flavours available, with special offers on purchases. There will also be a competition for a two-night bed and breakfast stay in west Cork, all you need to do to enter is pop into the stand and fill in an entry form with your name and number.

Sarah McIntosh with Sinead Slevin, Carol Sheehy and Jill Sheehy, Scoil Chriost Rí, Portlaoise who are finalists in this year’s Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition.

5. Certified Irish Angus

Certified Irish Angus is celebrating 10 years of its schools competition along with its processor partners ABP and Kepak. On Wednesday 18 September, the stand hosts two former student finalists who outline their career path since they took part in the competition. They will also present the calves to the current school finalists on Wednesday. This year the elite breed improvement programme is linked with the schools competition as the calves sired by Drumcrow Tribesman will be given to the five finalist schools. Farmers can view these calves and make decisions to breed or buy similar cattle for their own farm. There will also be a raffle with calf-rearing essentials worth over €800 to be won.

European Union at the National Ploughing Championships 2023.

6. Gateway to Europe

The European Union (EU) is coming to the Ploughing this year with information and entertainment to promote EU opportunities. The focus will be on raising awareness about an EU quality mark that can benefit traditional, authentic quality Irish food and drink producers. The team will have information on a wide range of EU topics, including CAP funding opportunities, studying and working abroad, as well as EU science and innovation programmes that support sustainable farming and food. Visitors can also race remote-controlled tractors with ploughs to become a ploughing champion and win great EU-themed prizes.

AIB

7. AIB

The AIB Shed Talks will be returning to the Ploughing, bringing together agricultural experts and high-profile guests to discuss a wide range of topics relating to the

future of farming in Ireland. Due to the difficult year farmers have faced, particularly with financial planning, AIB’s team of agri advisers will be on hand to support customers with guidance on their farm business and financial needs. They are expecting farm cash flow along with the weather to be a focus of conversation across the three days. A new feature at this year’s stand will be a virtual reality tractor experience.

AIB advisors and customers at the AIB stand 2023.

8. FRS Co-Op

FRS Co-Op and Herdwatch are inviting people to visit their stand for an exciting and engaging experience tailored to hardworking farmers. Coming to the Ploughing with its new branding, FRS is inviting visitors to step into a world of ag-tech with Herdwatch. They will have special Ploughing offers that can help the way you manage your farm. Visitors can also enter the Dura2 fencing competition. While taking a break from the trackways and crowds you can also try the quad bike virtual reality experience — a virtual ride that will offer a fun escape. They will also be running a competition, with the prize a break from the farm.

South East Technological University (SETU).

9. South East Technological University (SETU)

SETU is set to showcase a wide variety of learning opportunities for young and returning learners at this year’s Ploughing. With campuses in Waterford, Carlow and Wexford, SETU offers 140 undergraduate programmes, with 19,000 students. Visitors to the stand will be encouraged to try their hand at a variety of engaging activities designed to make learning fun, such as interactive maths and science games. SETU will showcase its technological capabilities through displays featuring Bengie, the telepresence robot, a drone boat, sumo bots and a range of research projects.

Anna May McHugh (NPA) and Tomás Ó Midheach (FBD) pictured with local children at the launch of the Child Safety Initiative at Ploughing 2024.

10. FBD Insurance

FBD Insurance is sponsoring the child safety wristbands again this year that will be distributed at the main entrance gates. You can also collect them from the FBD stand. On the stand, the farm safety challenge promises to be both entertaining and educational, with participants trying their hand at beating the buzzer while learning vital safety tips. The interactive kids’ area offers a space where little ones can put their creativity into action. For those young (and young at heart), the Batak board challenge will test visitors’ reaction times. Attendees will also have the chance to enter an exciting competition, offering a state-of-the-art security system, complete with installation, valued at €6,000. The team of experts will be on hand every day to answer questions and queries.

