Irish agriculture will be expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across the entire sector but on an individual farm level, how does a farmer assess where changes, if any, are required on their farm? An important starting point is to know your farm’s carbon footprint.
As part of the Bord Bia audit process, all beef and dairy farmers must complete a sustainability survey in which they report on farm inputs and activity. This data is reported back to the farmer in a farm sustainability report, called the Farmer Feedback Report.