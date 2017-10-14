Irish beef prices lagging behind EU neighbours
By Phelim O'Neill on 14 October 2017
Irish factory prices are lower compared with those in the main export markets for beef, with the exception of the Netherlands.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 14 October 2017
Related Stories
By William Conlon on 09 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 10 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 October 2017