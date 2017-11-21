Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: calls for fodder fund and rainfall warning

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 21 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 21 November.
  • TDs have called on Minister Creed to establish a fodder crisis fund.
  • Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster tonight.
  • Robobank has forecast that wheat prices will rise in 2018 due to tightening global supplies.
  • From 1 December, self-employed workers including farmers will be entitled to an invalidity pension.
  • And the Dealer asks, if cows were GAA counties what breed would your county be?

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Breeding snails on the farm of Eva Milka in Garyhill, Co Carlow.

