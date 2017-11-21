Rainfall warning issued for Munster and Leinster

Met Éireann expect between 30mm to 40mm of rain to fall, but larger volumes could be expected in certain parts of the country.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster, with heavy rainfall expected to reach the south of the country by Tuesday night and make its way up through the east of the country.

The rain is expected to clear by Wednesday evening, but will bring heavy and prolonged showers, with 40mm or more of rain expected in some areas.

Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster issued Tuesday 21 November 2017 12:00



Valid: Wednesday 22 November 2017 00:01 to Wednesday 22 November 2017 21:00



See https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/NFsobpTr2k — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 21, 2017

The warning continues hardship for farmers, who have had to suffer through Storm Ophelia and Storm Brian. Some parts of the country including Newport and Knock Airport recorded record levels of rain in October.

