Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact

By on
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 8 December.
Have you missed out on any of our stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 8 December.
  • A farmer in Leitrim won €50,000 on a scratch card, find out what he’s going to spend it on.
  • The ICMSA has elected a new president and deputy president.
  • A new hen harrier programme has opened and around 4,000 farmers in special protection areas (SPAs) for hen harriers can now apply to join.
  • A new Brexit deal has been struck, but what will it mean for farmers?
  • Wrap up this weekend, as Met Éireann predicts more cold weather, with a status orange warning in place.

    • Photo of the day

    Snowy farming scenes from Oldcastle, Co Meath.

    More in News
    Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
    News
    Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
    By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
    New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
    News
    New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
    By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
    Member
    Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens
    Schemes
    Listen: Hen Harrier Programme opens
    By Tommy Moyles on 08 December 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Brexit breakthrough: what it means for farmers
    News
    Brexit breakthrough: what it means for farmers
    By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
    24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
    News
    24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
    By Farmers Journal on 08 December 2017
    Member
    Brexit: devil will be in the detail as the serious business starts
    Editorial
    Brexit: devil will be in the detail as the serious business starts
    By Justin McCarthy on 08 December 2017
    M & M Nursery and Landscaping
    Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
    View ad
    Battery Reconditioner & charger
    Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
    View ad
    New mobile cattle penning
    Full Grant spec, In stock!...
    View ad
    New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
    10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
    View ad
    Easy wire puller
    * Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
    View ad

    Place ad