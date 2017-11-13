Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices, Japan and glyphosate
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 13 November 2017.
Photo of the day
Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:
Dwayne Stanley feeds calves at Brittas Castle, Thurles, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O’Leary
More in News
Related Stories
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...