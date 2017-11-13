Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices, Japan and glyphosate
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices, Japan and glyphosate

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 13 November 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 13 November 2017.
  • Glanbia and Lakeland have set their October milk prices.
  • The IFA has raised fears of a 30% harvest drop if glyphosate is banned. The future of the herbicide ingredient remains uncertain despite the publication of a key US study showing no link between the chemical and cancer.
  • Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed’ is on a trade mission to Japan, where 1kg of steak can set you back €150.
  • Science Week has started – find a farming-themed event near you!
  • The Irish Grain Growers group is going ahead with plans for aprotest at the gates of the Guinness brewery over malting barley prices.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Dwayne Stanley feeds calves at Brittas Castle, Thurles, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O’Leary

    More in News
    Member
    How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
    News
    How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
    Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
    News
    Farming fun for Science Week: find an event near you
    By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
    Member
    In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
    News
    In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
    News
    In pictures: what do Japanese consumers eat?
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
    Member
    How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
    News
    How Trump helped the EU-Japan trade deal
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 November 2017
    Fears of 30% harvest drop as glyphosate future remains uncertain
    News
    Fears of 30% harvest drop as glyphosate future remains uncertain
    By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad