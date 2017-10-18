Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more heavy rain and milk prices

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 18 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Wednesday 18 October.
  • There is more rain on the way, with yet another weather warning issued by Met Éireann. It’s going to be a very, very wet day on Thursday.
  • In the wake of the hurricane which hit us on Monday,do you know what to do if you have to make an insurance claim?
  • Two more co-ops, Aurivo and Dairygold set their September milk prices. One co-op increased the price, the other held it.
  • A Co Donegal man has pleaded not guilty in relation to the theft of livestock worth over €107,000 at a midland’s court today.
  • And finally, a Co Mayo farmer welcomed twin calves into the world during ex-hurricane Ophelia. He told us about his farming week.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    This field of maize that is a long way from being ripe, has been badly affected by ex-hurricane Ophelia. It is one of several that suffered damage in the Dungarvan area of Co. Waterford. \ Donal O’Leary

    Place ad