Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Lakeland re-offers fixed milk price
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Lakeland re-offers fixed milk price

By on
Lakeland has offered suppliers in Northern Ireland the chance to increase the volume of milk pledged under the fixed milk price contract.
Lakeland has offered suppliers in Northern Ireland the chance to increase the volume of milk pledged under the fixed milk price contract.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Dairy
Member +
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
Companies
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Member
Flying trade for quality calved heifers
Markets
Flying trade for quality calved heifers
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 November 2017
Member
Opportunity to get potassium out
Grass & feeding
Opportunity to get potassium out
By William Conlon on 22 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member+
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
Companies
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Member
Co-ops set October milk prices
News
Co-ops set October milk prices
By Amy Forde on 21 November 2017
Member
Preparing for the next downturn and wave of expansion
Editorial
Preparing for the next downturn and wave of expansion
By Justin McCarthy on 22 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
dairy cattle
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
View ad
20 PBR HO/FR Incalf Heifers
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
View ad
Incalf heifers
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...
View ad

Place ad