Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Land valuation ‘adding a significant unnecessary cost’
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Land valuation ‘adding a significant unnecessary cost’

By on
Frequent and repeated bank requirements for land valuations add unnecessary cost for farmers servicing bank loans, according to the IFA.
Frequent and repeated bank requirements for land valuations add unnecessary cost for farmers servicing bank loans, according to the IFA.

According to the IFA a new central bank ruling would see the requirement for a land valuation to be carried out every two to three years, adding significant unnecessary cost to farmers.

Martin Stapleton, chair of the IFA national farm business committee, raised the issue of frequent land valuations at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Business, Enterprise and Innovation on Tuesday 12 Decemer.

IFA understands that such valuations have now to be reviewed every two to three years

The committee theme was the cost of doing business, and the IFA made a representation on the costs involved in running a farm business, and the issues facing the future of farming.

Stapleton said: “IFA understands that such valuations have now to be reviewed every two to three years, and that valuations must be got from a list of auctioneers selected by the bank.

“This is adding a significant unnecessary cost to the finance being borrowed.”

Land is often used as a means of leverage to secure bank funding, and the new rule would only give farmers the option to choose an auctioneer from an approved list, provided by the bank.

Read more

Complex greening measures poised to be dropped

Two stolen trailers and quad recovered

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: wind and snow warning and Speares apologises
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: wind and snow warning and Speares apologises
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
Snow, ice and wind warning
News
Snow, ice and wind warning
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
Member
Met Éireann wants your input to prepare for future weather
News
Met Éireann wants your input to prepare for future weather
By Thomas Hubert on 12 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Speares apologises for divisive remark
News
Speares apologises for divisive remark
By Pat O'Toole on 12 December 2017
Controversy rears its head as IFA regional election race heats up
News
Controversy rears its head as IFA regional election race heats up
By Pat O'Toole on 11 December 2017
Andy Boylan elected chair of IFA poultry committee
Poultry
Andy Boylan elected chair of IFA poultry committee
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver ...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad

Place ad