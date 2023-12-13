McHale publically presented its new ProPel tedder range outside of Ireland for the first time.

As the dust settles on what was a much anticipated, well executed and a well attended Agritechnica 2023, we look at the 23 Irish manufacturers and service providers that participated. These local companies showcased their world-class level of engineering to a global audience of over 470,000 people. Agritechnica is one of the world’s largest indoor agricultural machinery exhibitions, and the week-long show normally takes place every two years.

To exhibit at such an event is no mean feat, and with that number of visitors, floor space is charged at a premium.

Visitors travelled from 149 countries to see the 2,812 exhibitors across 24 halls of back-to-back stands. It is estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 Irish machinery enthusiasts made the pilgrimage to the event.

Below, we take a look at the strong Irish exhibitor representation.

McHale brings ProPel tedders to Europe

The McHale stand at Agritechnica was up there in terms of size and aesthetics with the largest implement manufacturers in the world. The Mayo manufacturer presented its new ProPel tedder range outside of Ireland for the first time.

The range consists of two models to begin. The ProPel M6-770 is a six-rotor mounted machine with a working width of 7.7m (25’3”), and the ProPel T8-1020, which is an eight-rotor trailed unit with a working width of 10.2m (33’ 6”).

Power is transferred to the rotors using a heavy-duty driveline with greaseable universal joints. An overload clutch protects the driveline. They are fitted with 1.54m (61”) diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms, that feature a double-hooked tine.

World debuts for Malone trailed tedder

Aside from showcasing its new mounted mowers, Malone Farm Machinery launched a new eight-rotor trailed tedder at the show. Building on the launch of its first trailed tedder last year, Malone introduced its second trailed tedder, namely the Tedd-air 1128T. This new flagship machine is an eight-rotor tedder, which has a working width of 11.2m (36ft).

The tedder is coupled to the tractor by a two-point linkage headstock, while Malone is using Walterscheid PTO shafts and Comer gearboxes.

The tedder is fitted with 1.6m diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms that feature the double-hooked tine. The angle and height of the rotors can be adjusted. Weighing in at 2,860kg, it requires two double-acting hydraulic connections to be operated.

Malone Farm Machinery launched its Tedd-air 1128T eight rotor-trailed tedder at the show.

New beet bucket range from Cross Engineering

Cross Engineering put on an impressive display of kit, including a tanker, dung spreader and tillage kit, but its beet fleet was front and centre. In fact, the Kildare firm without doubt had the most comprehensive line-up of beet-handling kit at the show.

It launched a new beet-chopping bucket range, available in two models. The BucketFarmer is designed for a tractor’s loader (can also be three-point linkage mounted) and the Bucket-XL for telehandlers and loaders.

The first chops the beet and feeds it to one side. The latter has a central rotor, where the beet is chopped and falls out underneath. Both are fitted with a stone-release system, and both are hydraulically driven.

Cross put on its largest ever display and presented its new beet-chopping bucket range.

Doyle debuts integrated twin seeder

Denis Doyle Ltd debuted its fully integrated twin seeder setup. Manufacturing air seeders since 2016, Doyle said the twin hopper setup was designed in response to customers asking for an option of sowing two different seeds, at two different rates, at the same time.

Each hopper has its own metering roller and is independent of the other. Each metering roller is powered by its own electric motor, and can be calibrated independently of the other. Common ventilation is hydraulic. The unit exhibited had a 170l (per hopper) capacity, while 300l and 400l hoppers will be available. The Kildare company noted this system could easily accommodate seeding widths of 16-18m.

The twin hopper setup allows the sowing of two different seeds, at two different rates, at the same time.

International debut for Wilson Engineering low-loader

Alongside its well-known self-loading bale transporters, Wilson Engineering internationally debuted its bespoke low-loader range. The Co Laois-based manufacturer displayed a 33.5ft quad-axle low-loader brimming with specification, together with a Monster Move 12 self-loading bale transporter. Low-loaders are a relatively new venture for Wilson, as it sets its eyes on the specialised plant and construction markets, requiring more bespoke specification.

Some of the low-loader’s specification included; front and rear positive-steering axles, hydraulic vari-width cheese wedge ramps which Wilson claims are the only type of their kind on the market, ABS brakes, hydraulic support legs and work lamps, etc. The Monster Move 12 which was displayed, included universal loading cages, designed to lift round bales in any position or square bales.

Wilson Engineering presented its new premium low-loader range for the first time outside of Ireland.

SlurryKat presents updated Farmline trailing shoe to EU market

Northern Irish manufacturer, SlurryKat put on an impressive display of equipment. One of the newer products on the stand was the 10.5m trailing shoe from its Farmline range. The addition of two new working widths, namely 9m and 10.5m, not only expands on from the 7.5m model launched in 2018, but offer several updates, including the fitment of Slurrykat’s own macerator.

Weighing 600kg (9m) and 636kg (10.5m), the two models exhibit inverted booms during transport position. The additional working width has been gained by adding hydraulic flip over end sections. The design has been tweaked so that shoes can be flipped up while in working position, making headland turns and reversing easier. The crash protection system has also been upgraded.

SlurryKat presented its new Farmline trailing shoe, alongside a sample of its other product offerings.

Tanco displays Autocut mower combination

Tanco displayed its lineup of wrappers, implements and Autocut front and trailed rear butterfly combination mowers. The setup is unique, with its rear mowers sitting on their own chassis and axle resulting in less weight on the tractor’s transaxle.

Available in 8.86m (M9.c) and 9.78m (M10.c) working widths, the mowers weigh 1,850kg and 1,900kg on the lift arms, meaning a lighter tractor can power either unit. Manoeuvrability claims to be significantly improved over a mounted butterfly outfit, with the rear steering unit (up to 40°). Comer running gear is used, with conditioner units built in-house. The setup can be paired with the 2.79m ‘pull type’ M3.c front mower with hydro-pneumatic suspension.

Tanco displayed its front and rear butterfly mower combination, alongside its wrapper and implement ranges.

Quality Tractor Parts

Westmeath-based worldwide parts supplier, Quality Tractor Parts (QTP) provided visitors with a taster of just some of the parts and components it offers from its growing inventory, which now exceeds 18,000-line items. QTP supplies original and replacement parts for tractors and machinery, as well as industrial equipment. This ranges from complete engines to body panels, or parts no longer retailed by OEMs, as well as workshop accessories, tools, lighting, trailer parts and everything in between.

Quality Tractor Parts showcased the vastness of its parts and components inventory.

Mowers and mulchers from Major Equipment

Major Equipment displayed machines from its Agricultural and Ground care ranges. These included the well-known Cyclone mulcher range, alongside the CS Pro and Swift roller mowers from its Ground care product lines.

Catching the attention of visitors was the large 7.2m MJ30-60 Cyclone triple gang mulcher from the range, which spans in working width from 2m to 9.2m. It’s available with multiple cutting heads, fitted with ‘blender-style’ blades for cutting and shredding vegetation.

Major presented its range of mowers and mulchers, including the 7.2m MJ30-60 Cyclone model.

Latest in ATV attachments from Blaney Agri and Quad X

Co Antrim-based Blaney Agri, alongside its sister company Quad X, presented a wide selection of its ATV attachments and its X10 Forager silage bale unwinder. The ATV attachments on display included boom sprayers, sweeping brushes, mowers, trailers and weed wipers.

A range of implements were showcased from the Blaney Agri and Quad X brands.

Timber Croc

Kildare-based log holder manufacturer Timber Croc displayed its full range of log holders. This included the original self-standing log holder sawhorse, three-point linkage log holder and its latest quad-mounted log holder.

The quad mounted holder is designed as a universal fit for all quad cargo racks. It is constructed using 3mm thick box profile and weighs 11kg.

Timber Croc displayed its full line up of log holders and timber cutting accessories.

Combilift

The world-renowned forklift and material handling equipment manufacturer, Combilift once again had a presence at Agritechnica.

Typically, the Monaghan-based manufacturer’s customers at the event often tend to be the other show exhibitors, not just show visitors.

It displayed its Combi-WR4 model, Combi-Cube and C-Series models.

Combilift exhibited three models from its extensive product range.

MDE Machinery

Armagh manufacturer, MDE Machinery displayed its full range, which included excavator grabs, Koala tree shears, its Warrior folding silage fork, Falcon push-off silage fork, alongside its silage compactor and 16t to 25t NextGen dump trailer range. One of the unique features of the dumper range is the multi-position tail door. It can be positioned fully upright for maximum loading, fully lowered flush with the floor, or anywhere in between. The body is constructed from Hardox steel. It sits on Granning axles, fitted with load sensing Wabco brakes and 560/60 R22.5 BKT tyres as standard.

MDE Machinery showed visitors of the German show its full product range, including the NextGen dump trailer range.

LESS kit and tankers from Mastek

Cavan manufacturer Mastek, exhibited a sample of its slurry equipment solutions, including a 9.2m door-mounted dribble bar, an MK 13600 slurry tanker and dibble bar alongside its Eco trailing shoe. The Eco trailing shoe is available in 7.5m, 9m (folding) and 12m (folding) working widths and is fully suitable for retrofit. It has been designed to light while still capable of exerting 8kg downwards force on each shoe. It features an all-in-one lift and tilt mechanism for headland turns and for transport, requiring just one spool valve. Meanwhile, a 7.5m Eco trailing shoe model is offered for customer’s requiring further simplicity.

Mastek presented its range of dribble bars, trailing shoes and slurry tankers.

Erth Engineering unveil new Panbuster leg

All the way from Co Down, Erth Engineering exhibited at the event for the first time. It displayed its tried-and-tested Panbuster and Agriseeder product ranges. Unveiled at the show was the firm’s new Panbuster leg (Patent Pending) which now features pitch angle adjustment, claiming more control over surface penetration, lift and improved wear. In addition to the Panbuster, an Agriseeder direct drill fitted with a secondary option was displayed. The additional stainless-steel hopper allows the drill to distribute two seed types at once. This can be done via one common airstream, meaning both seeds are placed into the surface slot via the trailing coulter, or alternatively broadcasted on to the surface.

Erth Engineering exhibited its Panbuster and Agriseeder for the first time in Hannover.

Chieftain

Tyrone manufacturer, Chieftain displayed its range of trailers and fuel bowsers. Models included the Xcel half pipe dump trailer, Xcel low-loader, forestry forwarder trailer and a towable fuel bowser.

The 33t gross weight tri-axle Xcel Fast Tow low-loader has been designed with high-speed tractors in mind. A long list of specification is offered. Just touching the surface, it includes 10 stud commercial axles, parabolic spring suspension, load sensing air brakes, etc.

Chieftain presented just a sample of models from its trailer and fuel bowser range.

Invest NI

Invest NI exhibited at the event with eight Northern Irish manufacturers, with the aim of developing and exploring both existing and new export markets.

The companies which attended under the Invest NI umbrella were NC Engineering, Fleming Agri Products, SlurryKat, Farm Compare, Donite Plastics, Smiley Monroe, UPU Industries and Linton and Robinson Enviromental.