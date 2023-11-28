The ‘Clever Cab’ has been designed to offer more space and comfort, and improve the operator's experience.

Among several innovations on the Argo Tractors stand, which is the parent company behind McCormick and Landini, was its new cab for its higher horsepower X7.6 and X8 tractors.

The firm has put a lot of time and money into developing its range, and a new cab has been on the cards for some time now.

Being dubbed as the Clever Cab, the Italian manufacturer says it has been designed to offer more space and comfort, and also includes developments to improve the operator’s experience.

With 14% more internal space, the new four-pillar cab comes with a transparent opening roof hatch for all-round visibility.

For improved comfort, the cab is equipped with semi-active electro-hydraulic suspension as well as a new, air-conditioned swivel seat with more seat travel.

The manufacturer notes that the controls have been redesigned to be easier and more convenient to reach, while the dashboard and digital interfaces have been enhanced to offer a more satisfying user experience.

New automotive-style plastic interior trim completes the look.

The windscreen, doors and rear window benefit from new glass panes developed by Saint Gobain, which Argo says improves thermal insulation to make the cab more comfortable, both in summer and winter.

The new audio system features a touchscreen radio compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Outside the cab, Argo has fitted new powerful LED headlights. The X7.6 range extends to six models with power outputs from 190hp to 240hp across semi-powershift and CVT.

The larger X8 comes in a 273hp or 313hp model, which only feature CVT.