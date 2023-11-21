Slurry is delivered to the distributor manifold heads under pressure from a vacuum pump.

Swiss machinery manufacturer Swisstec AG presented its Schleppfix simple trailing shoe design at Agritechnica.

The unit is designed to operate at a lower cost than conventional trailing shoes, simply down to the fact it doesn’t feature a macerator.

The firm says the power requirement of a conventional macerator is approximately 8.2hp, or would be regarded by many Irish manufacturers as around 35-45l/min.

On the market in Switzerland for the past two years, it features a patented hardened plastic distribution plate. Swisstec AG claims this veined plate offers 100% distribution on start-up.

The patented hardened plastic distribution plate.

In the case of the 7.2m applicator, the slurry is delivered to two distributor manifold heads under pressure from a vacuum pump.

The manufacturer claims that its pendulum-centred sprung system on the 7.2m unit will accurately follow contours on up to a 40-degree slope.

It says each tip can apply 8-10kg of downward pressure, while the shoe tips are made from carbide.

In Irish conditions, its ability to handle fibrous slurry from bale silage may be questionable, but you’d imagine applying slurry from cows eating pit silage and applying parlour washings would work fine.

Available in 7.2m, 9m and 12m retrofittable versions, the 7.2m unit has 20 outlets and weighs in at 570kg. However, at €25,800 plus VAT, it’s expensive compared to machines on the Irish market.

