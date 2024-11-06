On the Irish Farmers Journal stand, number E31 inside the Trackside Pavilion, we will be hosting two demonstrations daily - at 12pm and 3pm.

Next week sees the highly anticipated return of the indoor FTMTA Farm Machinery Show to Punchestown, the first time the show will be held under roof at the Kildare venue since pre-COVID, in February 2019. With over 150 exhibitors set to descend on the event, farmers, contractors and machinery enthusiasts from throughout the country are expected to make their way east.

After a mixed year, with highs and lows, the timing of the show comes at a stage when farmers and contractors are finally getting on top of the year’s busy workload. The year has had its challenges, particularly early in the year, with difficult grazing and planting conditions in the spring, to the continuing high machinery pricing and tough interest rates.

However, a good backend to the year has allowed all crops to be successfully harvested, and proved to be a great backend for autumn grazing.

On our stand, number E31 inside the Trackside Pavilion, we will be hosting two demonstrations daily – at 12pm and 3pm. We will look at two hot topics – GPS theft, protecting and insuring the systems and secondly, macerater operation and maintenance. This is an open-invite discussion, with everyone welcome to attend.

We also encourage you to take part in our survey, with the winner set to bag a handsome prize valued at over €3,000. We will also have our full merchandise range available to buy from our shop onsite. Our subscriptions team will be on-hand to advise on our latest print and digital subscription offers.

Finally, we would like to thank our colleagues within the machinery industry for their ongoing support to the Irish Farmers Journal. As always, our aim is to provide our reader with top-quality technical content on a weekly basis, to help enhance their knowledge and, most importantly, the profitability of their business.

We also wish to acknowledge the contribution of all the staff at the FTMTA and the Irish Farmers Journal in developing and producing this show guide. We wish everybody a safe journey to and from the event.