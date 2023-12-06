The ZA-TS 5000 comes with the Ultra frame and the Profis weighing system as standard.

Amazone has extended its mounted fertiliser spreader product range with the new ZA-TS 5000. The popular range previously had a capped capacity of 4,200l. With the new flagship model, it now features a 5,000l hopper capacity. The ZA-TS range features spreading widths of up to 54m, with application rates of up to 650 kg/min. The 800l increase in capacity comes off the back of customer demand for a larger mounted machine.

The ZA-TS 5000 comes with the Ultra frame and the Profis weighing system as standard. Amazone says the intelligent integration of the Profis weighing system in the IsoBus software enables the user to monitor fill levels and residual volumes, define target weights and fill precisely at any time. It added that the maximum payload of 4,500kg is utilised in full, without running the risk of overloading the spreader.

