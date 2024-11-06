The all new four-cylinder 600 Vario series can be seen for the first time in Ireland at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Fendt will once again return to the FTMTA show where it will showcase an extensive lineup of tractors and implements, including its latest 600 Vario range which will make its first appearance on Irish soil.

The new four model four-cylinder range spans from 149hp to 209hp before Fendt’s DynamicPerformance boost system then kicks in to provide an additional 15hp, regardless of forward speed. This brings the power for the range from 164hp up to 224hp. The flagship 620 Vario offers a power to weight ratio 34.4kg/hp. Power is sourced from the newly developed four-cylinder, 5l AGCO Power Core 50 engine, which is married up to a TA150 transmission. Similar to Fendt’s larger tractors, the previous Vario transmission has been dropped for a single-range VarioDrive setup. This continuously measures slip on all four wheels and gives power to those with the most grip. The aim is to minimise wheel slip, and bring greater traction.

With an operating weight of 7.7t, it can carry a payload of up to 5.8t, giving a gross vehicle weight of 13.5t. Fendt is using the same cab and control layout in its 600 series as what was used in its larger six-cylinder tractors.

The Fendt 728 Vario offers a maximum power output of 303hp.

Elsewhere on the stand, Fendt will showcase models from its 200, 300, 500, 700 Gen6, 700 Gen7 and 900 Vario series.

The 700 Gen7 tractor displayed will be the flagship 728 Vario model. Launched in 2022, it offers a rated horsepower of 283hp with a 20hp dynamic boost taking it to 303hp. It is is fitted with a 7.5l AGCO Power engine and like its smaller 600 Vario series siblings, it features the new VarioDrive system, sending power to the front and rear axles, as needed, automatically changing between field and road operations. The 728 can reach its top speed of 60km/h at just 1,450rpm.

In terms of implements, Fendt will exhibit a Tigo XR65 38m³ forage wagon and Lotus 1250 trailed 12.5m tedder.