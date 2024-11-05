A 2016 John Deere 6155R Ultimate Edition with 5,800 hours secured €60,000 plus VAT and fees, topping the auction of a retiring Carlow tillage farmer last week.

On Wednesday 30 October, Nicholas Moore put up his entire modern fleet of farm equipment at an online auction, which was held by Michael Doyle Auctioneers.

With 57 lots up for grabs, over 3,000 people tuned in to watch proceedings, with more than 300 bidders registering on the night. The two top feature lots included a 2023 John Deere 6250R Ultimate Edition with 1,700 hours, which bid to €159,000, and a 2017 New Holland CX 8.70 combine (1,286 drum hours) with a 25ft Varifeed header, which bid to €150,000.

Both failed to sell on the night, but negotiations are ongoing. Other than that, all of the other lots sold, leading to a 96.5% clearance rate.

The second highest selling lot was a 2012 John Deere 6195R with 9,800 hours which made €51,000, followed by a 2022 Kuhn Vari-Master six-furrow plough selling for €25,200, while a 2005 Sam SLC 4000 24m self-propelled sprayer with 8,371 hours sold for €25,000.

A 2015 24ft tri-axle aluminium grain trailer on a Broughan chassis made €20,300, followed by a tidy 24ft Kelly/OKM tri-axle aluminium grain trailer selling for €20,000, a 2011 Horch Joker 6RT 6m disc harrow made €18,900, followed by a 1989 Volvo L50 loader with over 18,000 hours selling for €18,300.

A 2016 Broughan 20ft grain and silage trailer sold for €16,200, a tidy Watson 630 hydraulic folding three-part flat roller sold for €13,300, a 2013 Kuhn Combiliner one-pass on Suffolk coulters made €11,400 and a 2006 36ft Dooley tri-axle bale trailer also made €11,400.

A ROC mounted merger made €10,800, an NRH Engineering 6.3m ring roller with paddles made €10,200, a 16,000-litre water bowser made €9,200, a 1999 Dooley dump trailer with a rear fertiliser dispensing door made €8,000, followed by a 2001 Rolland rear discharge dung spreader securing €6,700.

Other prices included €5,800 for a Cross 3m front-furrow press with paddles and tines, €5,500 for a 2003 Amazone Pegasus grubber, €5,400 for a 30ft trailer with a Palfinger Crane, €4,900 for 33ft tri-axle bale trailer, €4,900 for a 2016 Rauch Axis 30.2 two-tonne fertiliser spreader and €4,200 for a 2016 FPM 2.8m flail mower.

All prices listed were subject to VAT and commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

