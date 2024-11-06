Kverneland Group Ireland is set to showcase new machines amongst their established range at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown. Kverneland’s latest in arable machinery will take centre stage with the launches of the 2300 S mounted reversible plough and the Exacta TL Geospread iDC to the Irish market.

The 2300 S expands Kverneland’s ‘New Generation’ plough offering, designed for enhanced performance with aero-profile high legs for better soil flow, and the new design offers improved safety during transport.

The Aero-profile legs are 80cm height and is designed to prevent potential blockage in heavy residues, manure, cover crops or when ploughing deeper. The preshaped components feature limiting welding to keep the soil flowing.

Kverneland says the Exacta TL Geospread iDC is equipped with intelligent Disc Control (iDC) technology that optimises spreading patterns, particularly in border areas.

This spreader adapts to different RPM speeds for the left and right discs, for accurate application and higher efficiency. The hydraulically driven unit is IsoBus compatible and features section control with up to 33 sections.

In addition to these launches, the Kverneland T4 trailed Sprayer will be showcased, offering advanced nozzle control for accurate application as well as the versatile 3m mounted Qualidisc Pro. This range is offered from two to seven metres in mounted and trailed versions. It’s designed to work in both shallow and deep cultivation scenarios.

Grass machinery

On the grass side, Kverneland is set for the Irish launch of the 85134 C Tedder at this year’s show. With a 13.4m (44ft) working width, it has 12 small-diameter rotors. Alongside the tedder, Kverneland will also feature the 3332MT mounted mower, which is part of the 3300 series.

This mower is equipped with Kverneland’s QuattroLink suspension system which uses a four-arm suspension that allows the mowing unit to float independently over the field. In addition to these, Kverneland will showcase the world-record-setting FastBale, the only non-stop round baler-wrapper on the market.

McConnel and Siloking

As the importer and distributor for McConnel and Siloking, Kverneland Group Ireland will showcase some of the latest models from these brands.

This includes new additions like the 67 and 72 series PowerArms, which come equipped with features such as Hy-reach geometry, parallel arm geometry, and Power Slew, all standard features. For Siloking, Kverneland will display the 22m³ Siloking Trailed Line 4.0 Premium.