This 2019 Krone 630 Big X forage harvester with 1,080 hours topped the auction, selling for €157,500.

A 2019 Krone 630 Big X forage harvester with 1,080 hours topped a retiring Tipperary contractor’s auction, selling for €157,500.

With 134 lots going under the hammer, the sale achieved a clearance rate of 98%. The sale items grossed €1.1m on the night.

The retirement machinery dispersal auction was held on Wednesday 13 November on behalf of contractors Sheehan Brothers Enterprises Limited in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers carried out the sale. He said: “The auction completely superseded our expectations, by well over €100,000.

“Over 40,000 onlookers tuned in to watch the auction, with 2,500 active bidders taking part. We had over 1,000 people come to view the machinery ahead of the auction.”

‘Super sale’

“Machines were sold throughout Ireland and into Wales. One Irish guy in Australia bought a trailer, with one bidder also tuning in from America. It was a super sale.”

Arguably the biggest machinery auction in Ireland this year, the second highest selling lot was a 2020 Massey Ferguson 7719S Dyna VT securing €86,500, followed by a 2018 Case Puma 240 CVX with 4,400 hours selling for €75,000 and a 2017 John Deere 6155R Autopower with 4,750 hours selling for €73,000.

A 2017 Massey Ferguson 7726 Dyna VT with 6,546 hours made €60,000, a 2017 Case Puma 165 CVX with 7,490 hours made €48,500, a 2020 Redrock 4000-gallon tanker with a 7.5m AgQuip trailing shoe made €44,200, while a 2015 JCB TM 320 telescopic handler with 7,862 hours made €42,000.

A tidy 2016 zero swing Hitachi Zaxis 135 with 5,576 hours made €38,000, a 2015 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 60,000 bales made €32,300, a 2012 New Holland T6030 Elite range command with 8,145 hours sold for €31,000 and a 2007 John Deere 6920S with a 683 JD loader with 14,845 hours selling for €30,020.

A 2011 Sam Vision 4.0 with 30m booms, two sets of wheels and 11,072 hours made €37,000, a 2018 Kverneland ES85 five-furrow reversible plough on slatted boards made €21,400, a clean Kverneland NGS 100 harrow coupled with an Accord S Drill on disc coulters made €15,300.

A 2012 Amazone 2 G-B 5500 ultra trailed hydraulic fertiliser spreader made €14,500, a 2017 Lemken Zirkon 12 power harrow described as being in ‘as new’ condition made €12,900, a 2016 Kuhn Vari Master VM 153 five-furrow reversible plough on slatted boards made €12,700, while a tidy 2005 Moore UniDrill made €12,100.

Other kit

A 2009 Massey Ferguson 2170 square baler with a bale count of 55,617 bales made €37,500, a straight 2017 Keltec 10 bale chaser on air brakes made €23,200, a tidy 2019 Hi Spec Xcel 1250 dung spreader made €22,500, a 2018 Kuhn GA 15131 hydraulically driven four-rotor rake made €21,500. A 2019 Pöttinger A9 rear butterfly mower unit made €17,200, a 2006 McHale 998 square bale wrapper with 35,481 bales on the clock made €12,500, while a 2007 Joskin 11,000-litre tanker with a 2021 Abbey 7.5m dribble bar made €11,200.

Trailers

A 2016 20ft Broughan silage trailer with a hydraulic rear door made €17,300, a 2015 20ft Broughan silage trailer with a hydraulic rear door made €16,600 and a 2015 20ft Broughan silage trailer with a hydraulic rear door made €16,000.

The Dooley name continues to stand out in the used trailer market, with a 2001 Dooley 22ft tri-axle silage/grain trailer fetching €16,200, with a spec-for-spec counterpart making €14,800. A 2004 Dooley 20t dump trailer made €10,900, two 2006 NC dump trailers were offered, and made €10,700 and €10,800.

Meanwhile, a 33ft Broughan tri-axle bale trailer with front and rear racks made €15,700, a 28ft Dooley bale trailer with racks made €11,000.

Unsold lots

A 2012 Claas Lexion 670 Montana with 2,915 hours and a 660 header was bid to €88,000 but failed to sell. A 2017 Krone Big Pack 870 HDP XC with 65,858 bales on the clock failed to sell at €42,000. A 2015 New Holland T7.235 power command with 9,700 hours with front linkage and PTO went unsold at €39,000. All prices listed were subject to VAT and commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1,000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

In pictures

