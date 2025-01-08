With trailing shoes and flexi shoes grant-aided under TAMS III LESS offerings, we have compiled detailed listings of over 100 trailing shoe models currently available on the Irish market. We broke down the offerings into four categories; 6-7.8m, 7.8m-10.7m, 10.7m-24m and separately tabled the “flexi shoe” hybrid trailing shoe category. With trailing shoes not suitable for all land types and conditions, we are seeing more and more Irish manufacturers going down the hybrid style ‘flexi’ trailing shoe system. Although dubbed by some as not being as effective as a fully-fledged trailing shoe, they offer the lightweight functionality of a dribble bar, with the addition of steel tips and rubber boots, designed to split the grass canopy.

The TAMS formula for a trailing shoe is y = 1784x + 7955, with x referring to linear metres. For example, a typical 7.5m unit would have a reference cost of €21,335. Bumping this up to a 10m unit, it would have a reference cost of €25,795. For those in the market for a new tanker, the reference cost is calculated on their size in litres (y = 2.35x – 6001). So, a 2,000-gallon tanker (9,092 litres) would have a reference cost of €15,365, while a 3,500-gallon (15,911 litres) would have a reference cost of €31,390. LESS grant-aid is paid at a rate of 60% up to €40,000 per holding. For a joint application under a registered farm partnership, the maximum eligible investment ceiling is increased to €60,000.

SlurryKat offers three solutions under the trailing shoe banner, the Farm Shoe flexible trailing shoe, Farmline trailing shoe and its Premium Plus trailing shoe. In recent times, the firm has expanded its Farm Shoe range, which is now available from 6m to 24m working width. In order to keep weight to a minimum, the Farm Shoe retains a single pivot boom design up to 10m, instead it uses a telescopic design to reduce transport height. Models offer 10m use a double pivot boom.

Similarly, the mid-range Farmline offering encompasses widths from 6m to 10.5m, all of which are fully chassis mounted. The design integrates a fold and tilt boom sequence to achieve adequate surface contact, while keeping weight to a minimum. Shearbolt boom protection is offered as standard.

The Premium Plus contractor spec line up ranges from 7.5m single fold, to 12m double fold and 15m triple fold solutions, which are heavier in design and can be removed and coupled with reelers for umbilical use. Models are mounted via a rear-linkage system, which controls the level of surface contact pressure separate to transport folding mechanism. SlurryKat uses its own in house designed ventilated macerator on all ranges.

HiSpec currently offers the one line of trailing shoe, alongside a newly introduced flexible trailing shoe solution. The Carlow-based firm first introduced its own inhouse Trail-S trailing shoe design in 2020. Both solutions are available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths and are equipped with HiSpec’s own macerator.

Trail-S models are suspended from a sturdy mast mounted directly to the chassis. A single double acting spool carries out the raising, lowering and tilt angle of the boom, which in turn adjusts the pressure placed on the surface by each individual shoe.

Conor Engineering currently offers three solutions eligible for the TAMS III grant aid under the LESS scheme. These include its standard trailing shoe in 6.4m and 7.5m working widths, the Farmpro trailing shoe also available in 6.4m and 7.5m working widths and also its flexible trailing shoe offering in 6.5m, 7.5m, 10m and 12m working widths.

Both the standard and Farmpro trailing shoes use an integrated boom lowering and shoe tilt sequence, which is done through via one double acting spool valve. The main difference between the standard trailing shoe and Farmpro model is that the latter is a more basic, farmer-friendly solution. The lightweight nature of the Farmpro at 310kg (6.4m) and 400kg (7.5m) leaves them completely rear door-mounted and compatible. Meanwhile, the newly introduced flexi shoe option is a more forgiving solution for those operating on more challenging terrain. All applicators are fitted with Truflo macerators.

KME Agri based in Co Kerry offers three trailing shoe solutions in order to meet all user requirements. The Contour+ range is its hybrid flexible trailing shoe design which is available in 7.5m, 10m and 12.5m working widths. KME Agri opt to join every second outlet using a ‘horse shoe’ like bracket, which is believed helps performance.

In the mid-range, KME Agri offers its Eco+ trailing shoe model, which is currently only offered in a 7.5m working width. It uses conventional steel springs and cast iron tips.

At the top end, KME Agri offers its Proglide+ trailing shoe, only available in 10m working widths.

Both the Contour+ and Eco+ models are available with the firm’s own verti-cut (vertical) or multi-cut (horizontal) macerators. The main difference compared to the Eco+ model is that it works of a mast system with separate hydraulic rams to adjust downwards pressure on the boom and coulters, depending on ground conditions. Boom support wheels are also fitted.

KME Agri offers both the Contour+ and Eco+ models with either of its own in-house verti-cut (vertical) or multi-cut (horizontal) macerators. Meanwhile, the Proglide+ comes with the verti-cut unit as standard.

SlurryQuip offers a wide spanning range of innovative trailing shoe solutions to suit all customer requirements. At the lower end of the scale is its flexible trailing shoe, available in 7.8m, 9m, 10.2m and 12m working widths. All models are chassis-mounted for support, with every second outlet grouped via a steel bracket.

SlurryQuip also offers its Outback range of chassis-mounted trailing shoes. Four working widths, 7.8m, 9m, 10.3m and 12m are available, all of which use a double folding linkage design instead of both outer and inner boom rams. The range has been designed with a low overall weight in mind without scarifying strength. Each outlet is piped with 50mm hoses, which are fastened to the flat iron spring and galvanise Hardox steel tips.

SlurryQuip opts to fit its own Xiphos macerator and patented ‘no-clog’ rubber boots on all its applicators. Both applicator types are designed so that access can be gained to the rear door of the tanker.

Limerick-based Newtown Engineering offers two different trailing shoe designs. The first design follows its bespoke front-mounted dribble bar, where a trailing shoe is fitted onto the front of a tanker rather than the rear. Company owner Pat Hughes, who is also an agricultural contractor, says the idea of this design is to increase traction by putting more weight on the tanker’s drawbar, thus the back of the tractor, compared to rear-mounted units. This also reduces the overall length of the tanker compared to a rear-mounted unit. The firm are continuing to use the Sligo-built Truflow macerators, which is mounted at the side of the tanker chassis. Its second offering is the most common design, where the trailing shoe is fully rear-mounted. The firm says its rear-mounted range are built as close as possible to the rear wheel arches of the tanker. It uses a sub-chassis which is also the base for the hinging points, which keeps the machine close and reduces overhang and weight.

Newtown Engineering enters the trailing shoe market.

Cavan slurry equipment manufacturer Mastek was the first out of the traps with a FlexiShoe trailing shoe applicator. It offers nine tanker-mounted trailing and flexi-shoes, ranging from 7m to 10.2m in working widths. The 7m FlexiShoe can be door or chassis-mounted, and weighs in at 480kg. It is equipped with heavy lay flat hose, a rubber boot and coulter to split the sward. It also has a boom breakaway system. It features Mastek’s SuperCut macerator. It alco comes in an 8m, 9.2m, 10m and 12m working widths. The 7m FlexiShoe is priced at €17,000 plus VAT, which is €3,000 plus VAT less than the firm’s traditional 7.5m Eco trailing shoe.

Mastek also offers its Eco trailing shoe. It’s available in three sizes, namely 7.5m (860kg), 9.2m (960kg) and 10.2m (1,040kg). The manufacturer says that each spring is capable of taking 8kg of loading, to ensure the slurry is placed under the grass cover. The Eco trailing shoe is designed to be chassis-mounted via brackets. It can also be used on an umbilical system.

Mastek expands Flexi-Shoe trailing shoe offering

Major has just unveiled two new wider models of its TS-XTreme flexi trailing shoe slurry application unit and a new standard model. The Mayo firm introduced one model in time for the slurry open period last year, designed for use in rough and undulating ground conditions.

The range now encompasses the existing 7.5m unit, alongside a 10.1m and a 12.2m offering, weighing in at 470kg, 870kg and 990kg respectively. A galvanised divider splits the grass and applies the slurry in a neat line through the rubber boots. The divider plate is different to the steel bar on a trailing shoe, in that it does not force the boot into to the ground. According to Major, this means it uses simpler hydraulics, has less over all weight and can be left on the ground when turning at headlands, unlike traditional trailing shoes. Major says its TS-XTreme is an option for farmers where tanker size and tanker weight need to be considered. The 7.5m (490kg) unit is 220kg lighter than the same size trailing shoe. Alongside, Major offers its standard trailing shoe design, in 7.5m and now in a wider 9.6m variant.

Major expands range with new wider XTreme flexi-shoes

Martin Equipment currently offers two slurry tanker-mounted trailing shoe solutions to suit varying customer type. This includes a conventional trailing shoe range alongside a flexible trailing shoe range. The standard trailing shoe is also available from 7m to 12m. Like some of the other designs on the market, models feature an integrated boom fold and tilt sequence to achieve adequate surface contact while keeping weight to a minimum. This removes the need for a separate mast to lift and lower the boom and alter shoe pressure.

Martin’s flexible trailing shoe is available in 7.5m, 10m and 12m working widths all of which are double fold, with the exception of the 7.5m unit, which can be bought as single fold. All applicators within the range are fully galvanised, require two double acting spools and are fitted with Truflo macerators.

Vogelsang has revamped its range of trailing shoes. The firm continues to offer two ranges (Unispread and Blackbird), but has made changes within each. The UniSpread entry level offering can be used as a dribble bar and a trailing shoe system with working widths of 6m, 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m. In their trailing shoe format, weights range from 600kg up to 900kg. The applicators can be fitted with a choice of Vogelsang’s own ECQ or ECL macerator.

The Blackbird range is Vogelsang’s flagship offering and is where the company has unveiled most of its latest designs. The horizontal folding range are chassis mounted and can apply up to 12kg coulter pressure per shoe, and are fitted with the flow-optimised shoe. The range includes the BlackBird Single, Light, Pro and Max. The Single is available in 7.5m, 9m, 10.5m and 12m. As the name suggests, its available with a single macerator only. The Light range comes in 12m and 15m. It’s a twin macerator range, which uses the firms ECM macerator as standard. The Pro range (twin macerator) is larger and heavier, and is available in 12m, 15m and 18m working widths.

The Max is available in 21m, 24m, 27m and 30m working widths. It’s equipped with two or four macerators, and again comes with the firms ECQ heavy duty series macerator, and has the option of using the lighter ECM macerator.

Co Antrim-based LESS equipment manufacturer, Agquip offers two trailing shoe ranges, a standard trailing shoe range comprising four models and a four-model flexible trailing shoe range. Both the standard trailing shoe models and flexible trailing shoe modes are available in 7.6m, 9.3m, 10.3m and 12m working widths. Agquip opts to fit its own horizontal macerator on 7.6m and 9.3m machines while the larger applicators are fitted with the Truflo macerator. The 7.6m model features single fold booms, while the larger 9.3m, 10.3m and 12m models have double folding booms to reduce overall transport height.

The latest boom design incorporates the folding and shoe lowering sequence into one, thus saving weight whereas before the boom unfolded and was then raised and lowered on an independent lifting mast. In terms of hydraulic services, all machines require one double acting and one single acting hydraulic service. A lighting kit and splash plate are fitted as standard.

Building slurry tankers since 2010, last year, Northern Irish manufacturer Fleming introduced its own in-house trailing shoe range to the market. Two working widths have been introduced to date, 7.5m single fold and 9.2m double fold.

The design uses a cantilever system, for which a patent is pending. This feature allows for maximum clearance for headland management and transport whilst also allowing the machine to float laterally in order to keep the shoes in constant contact with the ground. The 7.5m model has an overall weight of 900kg while the larger 9.2m unit weighs 1,100kg. The 9.2m unit uses a mechanical linkage system to fold its outer boom sections in order to reduce hydraulic requirements and overall weight. Similar to most manufacturers, one single and one double acting hydraulic service is required for operation. Fleming have opted to supply all its machines with the proven Truflo brand of macerator.

Fleming.

Abbey adds flexi shoe to LESS offering

Abbey Machinery has extended its range of trailing shoe applicators to include the newest Flexi Shoe system, the Agri Pro models and Premium Plus models. The Abbey Flexi Shoe is a streamlined model at 7.7m, presenting nutrient dense slurry via a trailing shoe technique. This entry-level system features a shoe assembly with a 30-hole distributor for good weight distribution and ground contact. It includes a stone box system to capture unwanted debris.

Abbey’s Agri Pro range is available in three models, from 7.7m to 10.2m. It says that by closely coupling the Agri Pro Trailing Shoe to the rear of the tanker, tail swing is minimized while maximizing weight transfer to the tractor. The Agri Pro design also includes stone boxes on the trailing shoe ensuring unwanted objects are removed. Abbey Machinery’s trusted Premium Plus Trailing Shoe range offers the features of the Agri Pro Trailing shoe in a robust model. The Premium Plus trailing shoe offering is available in three models also, namely 7.7m, 8.7m and 10.7m. All trailing shoes comes with either Alrena or Vogelsang macerators. Abbey have also introduced the 1650RP and 2050RP tanker models to the current range of recessed tankers which are popular solutions for both farmers and professional contractors.

Grasstech adds three new models to trailing shoe range

This year, Grasstech have revamped its range of trailing shoes, and now offer units up to 24m in working width. Grasstech’s Falcon range of trailing shoes include the 7.5m, 9m and 10m models, which weigh in at 650kg, 800kg and 950kg respectively. It also now includes the three new models; 12m, 15m and 24m, which weigh in at 1,250kg, 1,300kg and 2,770. These are almost unique in the Irish market, in that there are single fold units, which fold up the side of the tankers barrel.

The Carlow manufacturer explained that its heavy-duty frame is galvanized, while the self-levelling boom adjusts to ground contours. The firm's range of trailing shoes are chassis mounted.

Grasstech are using the Dutch built Bomech Alrena precision macerators to distribute the slurry. Its three smaller trailing shoe outlets are spaced 200mm apart, while the larger units are spaced at 250mm. All units feature individual sprung legs that are equipped with hardened coulters and durable rubber boots.

The company said its trailing shoe can also be used as a dribble bar, if necessary, to apply slurry on to the ground without contact. It noted that the trailing shoe can be de-coupled from the tank by a quick release system. Meanwhile, an additional A-frame can be fitted and used in conjunction with an umbilical system.