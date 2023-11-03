The 562 XP proved a great all round saw for both light limbing and heavier tasks.

The 60cc 562 XP proved a very well balanced saw with exceptional all round ability.

When it comes to purchasing a chainsaw, there tends to be three categories to choose from – hobby, semi-professional and professional.

As one would expect, saws in the hobby category are aimed at the occasional user and are generally more affordable, as result. These saws boast a lower specification to semi-professional and professional saws.

Professional chainsaws are built with long working days in mind and so feature more durable components, a lighter chassis, improved vibration dampening systems, larger air filters with improved air flow and air cleaning systems.

Think of it like comparing a budget bicycle to a lightweight carbon fibre road racing bike – they both get you from A to B. However, the latter is designed to do it faster but only suits specific customers who are less budget sensitive.

Within the agricultural sector, 60-65cc semi-professional saws prove the most popular. These tend to be a great all-round saw for the majority of tasks.

There’s no shortage of power for tackling the odd fallen tree, yet they’re not too cumbersome for smaller tasks such as fencing.

As there will always be a customer for each saw type in agriculture, we decided to put the Husqvarna 562 XP from its professional range to the test to really see how professionally it performed.

Being more used to the semi-professional category we were keen to see what notable differences there are, if any.

Husqvarna uses the letters XP after the model number to differentiate its professional range.

First impressions

Jumping right in to the technical end, the 562 XP is equipped with a 59.8cm3 (60cc) engine producing a power output of 4.7hp, which translates to a maximum chain speed f 21.3m/s.

While capable of accommodating an 18, 20 or 24in bar, our test unit was supplied with the smallest of the three, an 18in X-Force bar and an X-Cut 3/8in pitch chain.

Both the top cover and air filter can be removed without the need for tools.

Upon first impressions, the 562 XP is a smart-looking saw, with a real quality feel to it (as one would expect from a professional saw).

Weighing in at 6.1kg, it is fairly typical of a saw within its class, not the lightest or the heaviest. Nevertheless, it does feel well balanced in hand. The start/stop and choke are all done via the one switch, which takes a minute to become accustomed to for those not entirely familiar with the modern Husqvarna lineup.

Serviceability is an important feature with any machine or tool – if something is hard to service it generally tends not to be done as frequently as it should.

The retained bar nuts are a simple but effective feature, eliminating the possibility of losing them.

Dubbed as a professional saw, we expected this to be easy and exactly that it was. Everything is straightforward and easily done and without the need for tools (where possible).

The snap-lock top cover provides quick access to the air filter and spark plug. The filter can be removed for cleaning without the need for tools at any stage.

Chain tension is easily adjusted, thanks to the retained bar nuts which live true to their name and do not come off their threads when removing the side cover to access the bar/chain – a nice feature we felt.

The adjustable oil pump means that the level of chain lubrication can be adjusted on the go with just the turn of a screw.

Its ease of adjustment is another big win in our opinion and something we’d like to see on other brands and models more often.

The flip-up filler caps are well designed and are a decent size to grip. It takes at least 2.5 turns to tighten each cap, giving a good seal unlike the half turn caps on some competitor saws which eventually lead to leaks or cross threading.

The 18in X-Force bar was fitted with an X-Cut 3/8in pitch chain.

Being an XP model, there is a transparent section on the left side of the hand grip to show fuel level at a glance without having to stop and open the fuel cap – a good idea but it’s hard to tell anything other than that there is fuel in the tank unless the saw is held level.

The build quality of the 562 XP is second to none.

That said, the fuel tank has a 0.65l capacity, while the chain lubricant reservoir can hold 0.35l.

Singularly, these features are small but combined they greatly improve the user experience as expected from a pro saw.

Performance

To get a good representation of the saw’s abilities, we put it through its paces cutting a mix of hardwood and softwood of varying varieties.

While coupled with an 18in bar we didn’t expect power would be an issue and it wasn’t.

A 20in bar would have been a better test which there is no doubt it would have been capable of handling.

The 562 XP proved a great all round saw for both light limbing and heavier tasks.

While some of the earlier variants had issues with starting the machine while hot, this appears to be rectified and was certainly not an issue.

Our unit proved easily started when cold and hot.

Husqvarna equips its pro models with its AutoTune feature which was first introduced in 2020.

Essentially, it uses a microprocessor to automatically adjust the carburettor on the go, based on fuel quality, altitudes, and temperatures as well as the condition of the air filter. In theory, this all sounds good but it is quite hard to quantify. Performance couldn’t be faulted which would lead us to believe it was doing its job.

Having spoken with other long-term users of the 562 XP, they too agreed AutoTune was a good feature, more so in later models.

The flip-up filler caps properly thread into place leaving for a secure seal unlike some competitor designs.

The saw uses a centrifugal air cleaning system called Air Injection, which is designed to constantly push air through the saw, particularly in the area around the air filter to prevent debris build up.

The chain speed and overall torque were among the most impressive features. During use, we tested the saw on a large diameter oak tree trunk which had fallen last winter. The ability of the 562XP to chew relentlessly at low engine rpm was impressive.

Working alongside another brand 60cc semi-professional saw with an 18in bar, the 562 XP came out on top by a considerable amount. Engine vibration was relatively low, as expected from a saw of such calibre.

Verdict

The current Husqvarna 562 XP is a solid saw with few faults. While an 18in bar seemed a little on the conservative side, a 20in or 24in bar would have given it a better test.

It offered everything we regard as important with a saw, including good build quality, easy servicing, well balanced in hand and good power/torque.

For us, the 562 XP sits as a great all-rounder. For some, it might sit in no man’s land sort of speak, too big for de-limbing and other tidy-up work, whereas the smaller 38cc 540 XP may be better suited, and on the flip side too small for major felling work, where the 70.6 cc 572 XP model would come into its own.

For that very reason, we feel the 562 XP fits the bill for most agricultural users requiring one extremely capable saw, and that it is.

Model: 562 XP.

Engine size: 59.8cm3 (60cc).

Engine power: 4.7hp.

Maximum chain speed: 21.3m/s.

Chain pitch: 3/8in.

Recommended bar lengths: 18in, 20in and 24in.

Dry weight (without bar): 6.1kg.

Fuel tank volume: 0.65l.

Oil tank volume: 0.35l.

List price: €1,130.95 including VAT.