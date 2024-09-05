The new Servo 2000 completes the latest generation of Pöttinger ploughs.

Earlier in the summer, we reported a number of product updates from Pöttinger in relation to its grassland product ranges.

Last week, it was all about tillage equipment as the manufacturer presented the latest developments within its portfolio to the press, not far from its home turf in Krems, Austria.

While Pöttinger’s roots may lie within grassland equipment, the tillage equipment sector is one part of the business that it continues to recognise most potential in and one it pursues to grow from one third of the company’s annual turnover to half in the coming years.

Given the current market situation, it’s not uncommon for some brands to sit still regarding product development until markets pick up, but not Pöttinger.

It has proved that it is not a brand to rest on its laurels while the industry navigates tricky waters.

Production facilities

With less of a strain on its production facilities, it has taken the opportunity to consolidate and refocus resources on R&D in order to keep innovating.

Gregor Dietachmayr, Pöttinger chief sales and marketing officer, was not shy to admit that demand has slumped globally, citing poor farmgate prices, increased financing costs and inflation as major contributing factors.

While forecasting lower order demand in the short term as existing stock continues to move through dealer yards, he does expect the outlook to improve somewhat during 2025.

New Servo 2000 ploughs for tractors up to 130hp

Still confident in the role the plough has within crop production, albeit in a more versatile manner, Pöttinger continues to push on and further develop its offerings for all customers, types and sizes.

The Servo 2000 completes the latest generation of ploughs from Pöttinger, following on from the arrival of the Servo 3000, 4000 and 6000 ranges in recent years, a line up which accommodates tractors up to 500hp.

Many of the updates on the Servo 2000 ploughs are features that have been passed down from larger models of the current generation, just adapted to suit the more modest power requirements of the Servo 2000.

Models are available with three or four furrows, as well as various under beam clearances and point-to-point spacings.

For the first time in its lightweight division, Pöttinger is offering hydraulic furrow width adjustment with the Servo 2000 P model.

While the standard version is offered with hydraulic furrow width adjustment and mechanical stone protection, customers can opt for the Servo 2000 N model if in search of the proven Nova hydraulic stone protection system.

Triggering pressure is adjustable from 1,000kg to 1,350kg, while vertical trip clearance is up to 36cm.

Other upgrades brought across for its larger siblings include the Servomatic control centre, which streamlines setup and adjustment.

When changing the furrow width on Plus models, the pulling point and front furrow width is adjusted accordingly.

The Servo 2000 uses a 90mm diameter turnover shaft and generously dimensioned cast-steel turnover unit. The frame dimensions are 100mm x 100mm x 10mm with a reduced number of holes and exterior bearing points on Plus models to further improve strength.

A wide range of skimmers, coulters and depth wheels can be selected to suit.

On-land or in-furrow with Servo 4000

Following a growing demand from certain markets to limit damage from working in the furrow and improve operator comfort, Pöttinger has further increased the versatility of its Servo 4000 plough models with an On-Land ploughing option.

The Servo 4000 plough with On-Land option allows operators to either plough on-land or in-furrow.

The On-Land option for the Servo 4000, a range targeted for tractors up to 350hp, allows users to quickly switch from in-furrow to on-land ploughing in just a few steps.

Traditionally, the ideology behind ploughing in-furrow is to improve grip when conditions tend to be challenging.

Any compaction or damage that may occur on the surface will be remedied once the sod is turned over and cultivated, unlike the deeper compaction which can be caused in-furrow.

Furthermore, ploughing on-land tends to be more accommodating to the wider tyres commonly found on tractors suited to this category of plough.

The On-Land option allows tractors with 800mm-wide tyres to comfortable work.

The result is a plough that can work with tractors up to 3m wide or tractors running 800mm wide tyres. Setup of the Servomatic control centre for on-land ploughing remains unchanged, as does the arrangement of the setting points.

Refinements for Fox 3000 D compact disc harrow

Keeping within the theme of versatility and simplicity, Pöttinger has updated its Fox 3000 D disc harrow to leave it easier pulled and more user-friendly for use with tractors from 80hp.

The hydraulic depth adjustment option allows both the adjustment of the harrow roller and toplink between the harrow and the seed drill.

The headstock of the 3m Fox disc harrow has been tweaked to improve operator visibility.

Meanwhile, discs have been arranged to improve performance and lower the overall draught requirement. The 410mm diameter discs on the first row are opposite in direction to the discs in the second row to improve soil movement.

Furthermore, a new hydraulic depth adjustment option has been added to aid the operator and improve performance, when coupled with the Vitasem M 3000 DD drill.

The Fox 3000 D compact disc harrow has been revised around the headstock to improve visibility and offer the possibility of hydraulic depth adjustment when coupled with the Vitasem M 3000 DD drill.

Essentially, the hydraulic linkage used to couple the disc harrow and drill can be adjusted from the cab to either increase or decrease the weight which the drill places on the disc harrow, and thus alter the penetration of the disc rows into the surface.

During transport, it allows its weight to be kept as close to the rear of the tractor as possible, reducing its burden on lighter tractors.

Lion V 6040 – more throughput for medium weight power harrow

Pöttinger also presented a newcomer to the Lion power harrow range in its 6m folding Lion V 6040 model.

Maybe not as best suited to stoney conditions as its heavier sibling, this medium-duty model, suited to tractors up to 320hp, will certainly suffice for a large number of customers working lighter soils.

The new 6m folding Lion V 6040 is to be offered as a lighter alternative to the Lion V 6030 Master.

Previously only available up to 5m in the medium weight class, the new 6m Lion V 6040 still folds within 2.55m and weighs in the region of 500kg less than its heavier counterpart.

The Lion V 6040 has coulter rails for the easy fitment of the Aerosem FDD seed drill coulter bar.

One of the objectives of the harrow’s design was to keep the centre of gravity as close as possible to the rear axle of the tractor, helped by the integration of the folding frame into the harrow beams.

The Lion V series is designed for PTO speeds between 540rpm and 1,000rpm. Rotor speeds vary between 342rpm and 415rpm, which can be changed relatively easy by swapping the gear sets within the easily accessible 90-degree gearboxes.

A cooling fan helps to keep the harrow’s main gearbox from overheating.

Working depth adjustment has been improved and is easily done from the side of the machine without the need for tools. This system allows the working depth to be adjusted at intervals of 1cm.

However, fully hydraulic working depth adjustment is also available as an option.

The levelling board is automatically adjusted in accordance to the rear roller and is independent of working depth.

Roller types

Customers have a range of packer roller types to choose from.

The unit is equipped with a simple bracket system for pairing it up with the likes of the Aerosem FDD seed drill.

The heavy weight Lion V 6030 Master has also been treated to the recently added features.