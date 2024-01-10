Topping the sale was a 2021 New Holland T5.105 with 386 hours which sold at €58,000, followed by a 2006 Landini Legend 135 with 2,126 hours which sold at €39,000 and a 2014 Landini Land Power 135 with 4,246 hours sold at €56,000.

Hennessy Auctioneers closed its 2023 auction campaign on a high with its December sale going down as the largest held by the midland firm for 2023.

The monthly auction comprised a number of smaller special dispersal sales, including an executor sale on behalf of a Co Sligo farmer.

The auction kicked off with 1,070 registered bidders, battling it out for a total 921 lots. After hours of selling, the sale closed with an 88% clearance rate.

Hennessy described the trade as strong, with a continued demand for well-maintained farm and plant machinery regardless of age.

Sale-topper

Topping the sale was a 2021 New Holland T5.105 with 386 hours, which sold at €58,000.

Next in line was a 2014 Landini Land Power 135 with 2,126 hours, which sold at €56,000, followed by a Landini Legend 135 with 4,246 hours, which sold at €39,000, followed by a 2018 Toyota Landcruiser jeep which sold at €29,500.

Other highlight lots included a 2015 Broughan 24ft tri-axle grain trailer, which sold at €17,500 plus VAT; a 2002 JCB 526S Farm Special Loadall, which sold at €16,250 plus VAT; a 2008 Hitachi 3t mini digger, which sold at €14,500; and a 2017 Kverneland 9472C twin rotor rake, which sold at €14,300.

Also sold were a 2008 Chieftain 22ft low-loader, which sold at €12,400; a 1971 Massey Ferguson 178, which sold at €11,400; a 2004 Cheiftain 12t dump trailer, which sold at €10,600; and a 2012 Rolmako trailed disc harrow, which sold at €7,800 plus VAT.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 20 January.

