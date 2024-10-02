This orginal John Deere 6910S with 12,000 hours sold for €24,750 plus VAT.

An original 2001-registered John Deere 6910S showing 12,000 hours was one of the star attractions of Hennessy Auctioneers most recent monthly machinery auction, selling for €24,750 plus VAT.

The firm’s September online auction performed well, with 90% of the total 710 lots selling. A total of 1,400 bidders registered for the auction streamed on the LSL platform.

Entries included a good mix of tractors both new and old alongside a vast array of farm and plant machinery.

Other highlight lots and prices on the day included: a 2016 Hitachi Zaxis 130 which sold at €24,750 plus VAT; a 2018 McConnel PA6570 hedgecutter which sold at €22,000 plus VAT; a 2016 Hitachi Zaxis 65 rubber-tracked digger which sold at €19,500 plus VAT; a 1979 Ford 5000 which sold at €16,500; a 2016 Case SV185 skid steer which sold at €14,500, and a Vaderstad Carrier 500 trailed disc harrow which sold at €14,000 plus VAT.

Beet harvester

This Armer Salmon single row beet harvester sold for €13,100 plus VAT.

Other sales included: an Armer Salmon single row beet harvester which sold at €13,100 plus VAT; a JPM tandem axle low loader which sold at €10,400 plus VAT, and a 1980 Ford 5600 which sold at €10,000.

Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT; other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5%, subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy Auctioneers next online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 19 October which includes a special dispersal sale for a Co Offaly dairy and tillage farmer.