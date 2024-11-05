The all-new Bredal K110 XE-SC is a new model not seen before in Ireland.

Atkins Farm Machinery, the Irish importer and distributor of the Danish Bredal and Bogballe spreader brands, will debut a number of new machines at this year’s FTMTA show.

This includes the new K110 XE-SC, a model not seen before in Ireland. Not only is the spreading system different but the new body of the spreader has also been updated.

The K110 XC-SC is the flagship model in the range, which for precision spreading offers the accuracy of the well-proven F10 model and durability and practicality of the K Series machines.

The spreading mechanism differs in that two hydraulically driven discs are 6m apart and are supplied by two 40cm-wide hydraulically foldable side belts. Two spread discs are available for lime while there are three-disc types available for fertiliser.

Replacing the K105, the main difference is that the K110 features a redesigned chassis.

With the XC rear-mounted spreading system, the previous K105 unit was rear-heavy. The new chassis has been stepped three-quarters of the way towards the rear, meaning it has a different geometry and improved weight distribution.

With the XE-SC spreading system, spreading widths of 24-48m are all possible. The spreader uses integrated Isobus controls with dynamic self-calibrating weigh cells. Headland spreading and section control are all standard features.

The mounted F4 spreader from Bredal will also be on display. Designed to spread large bout widths up to 40m at high accuracy. The Isobus-operated spreader has a stainless steel hopper with capacity ranging between 1,500l and 4,000l. Fertiliser is metered by a pair of 200mm-wide feed belts to 800mm discs. Headland section control is offered as standard with up to 12 sections available.

Bogballe

A broad range of Bogballe-mounted machines will also be on display, each offering varying specifications. Models will include an M45W Plus 4,050l with Totz operated via a CCI 1200 touchscreen terminal, two Bogballe M35W models, one with Isobus and a 3,300l hopper and a second with Totz controls and a 2,350l hopper.

Catering for the livestock farmer, an L20 Plus with a 1,600l hopper and an L15 Plus with a 1,150l hopper will be on display.

A selection of display frames and stands will be present to offer visitors a better insight to the workings and internals of the Bogballe machines.