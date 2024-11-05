Aside from launching the new SlurryKat Farmshoe, BMS will display the Farmline trailing shoe range.

Bailey Machinery Sales (BMS) based in Mountrath, Co Laois, will represent Northern Irish manufacturer SlurryKat, at this year’s FTMTA show alongside exhibiting an Applied Concepts Varimount PTO compressor and the full range of Tractor Bumpers.

Three SlurryKat slurry tankers are expected to be on display, two tandem-axle 3,500-gallon models, both equipped with 9m SlurryKat Farmline trailing shoes (one with over hedge boom and Isobus controls) and a 2,750-gallon model fitted with the new 9m FarmShoe.

The long anticipated Farmshoe is believed to be the Armagh-based manufacturer’s approach to the popular hybrid-style solution for customers working in more challenging terrain.

The Farmshoe solution will be offered alongside the popular Farmline trailing shoe range, which was updated less than 18 months ago. The Farmline solution is available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m models with respective weights of 490kg, 600kg and 636kg.

The two larger models feature unique inverted booms for a neat transport position.

The lightweight design features flip-up shoes, meaning the booms do not need to be folded when reversing. Like all LESS applicators offered by the brand, it is offered with the in-house designed SlurryKat macerator.

A 65m3 SlurryKat nurse tank equipped with a Doda HD35 umbilical pump will also be on display and a standalone Doda HD35 slurry pump. Not forgetting about the dribble bar, a 12m Duo dribble bar will be present along with a 600m front reeler.