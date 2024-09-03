Claas has just launched five new Scorpion telehandlers with lift capacities from 3.3t to 4.2t and lift heights from 6.7m to 10m. Namely the Scorpion 733, 1033, 638, 738 and 742, the range is powered by a 143hp, Liebherr four-cylinder engine. The series delivers a hydraulic output of 160l/m at 1,600rpm.

All models are equipped with the Varipower 2 hydrostatic transmission, the same drive that has been used in Claas Jaguar forage harvesters for years.

Furthermore, the new Varipower 3 is optionally available for the Scorpion 738 and 742 models.

With a larger dual hydraulic motor, this version transfers up to 68kN tractive force to the wheels, an increase of around 20% compared with the Varipower 2 (57kN). Both drives can achieve a top road speed of up to 40km/h.

With higher hydraulic pressure, the new telehandlers deliver up to 300kg more lift capacity.

The wheelbase has been increased by 100mm, with corresponding modifications to the counterweight at the rear and larger steering lock.

Cab

A new armrest now features the main joystick integrated into the operator’s seat. It comes with a new air-conditioning system with precise temperature and fan control.

To the right of the steering wheel is the repositioned and redesigned dashboard with a 3.5in colour screen (optional seven-inch).

