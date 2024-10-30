This immaculate 1991 MB-Trac 1600, secued the top price of the day selling for €113,275 (£94,336).

The rise in popularity of vintage Mercedes MB Tracs seems to be only going in one direction, with an immaculate 1991 MB-Trac 1600, securing the top price of the day at Cheffins most recent vintage auction, selling for €113,275 (£94,336).

Across the UK in the last 14 months, we have seen the price of MB Tracs hit new highs. We saw €64,580 paid for a 1981 MB Trac 1500, €61,290 for a 1985 MB Trac 1500, €61,069 for a 1985 MB-Trac 1500 and €42,220 for a 1980 MB Trac.

This top price was part of the concluding Cheffins vintage auction of 2024, which attracted a strong turnout of keen bidders and delivered some fantastic results.

‘Excellent 12 months’

“Cheffins Cambridge Vintage Auctions has had an excellent 12 months, with all sales grossing over £1.5m each.

“Vintage and classic machinery markets continue to be buoyant, and, even with uncertainty over the impending budget, buyers are confident to invest in a tangible asset,” said Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins.

Other top prices included €86,228 (£71,824) for a 1927 Sentinel ‘Super Steam Waggon’, a 1987 Massey Ferguson 2645 Electronic made €59,200 (£49,312), a Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 finished at €39,896 (£33,232), a sought-after John Deere 4255 made €38,610 (£32,160) and a 1988 Marshall 754XL settled at €25,740 (£21,440).

Other notable lots and prices included a 1975 Massey Ferguson 148 selling for €24,453 (£20,368), a 4WD Massey Ferguson 362 with 1,290 hours sold for €22,810 (£19,000), a 1971 Massey Ferguson 1150 eight-cylinder tractor made €19,209 (£16,000), while a restored 1983 Massey Ferguson 690 made €18,000 (£15,000).

Finally, a 1981 Massey Ferguson 595 MKII sold for €17,768 (£14,800), a Massey Ferguson 135 sold for €13,899 (£11,577) and a Massey Ferguson 35 also sold for €13,899 (£11,577).

Vehicles and motorcycles

In the vehicles and motorcycles section, a tidy 2002 Toyota Hilux Ex, with 28,000 miles on the clock, made a staggering €28,958 (£24,120), which is likely to have exceeded its new value.

There were several scale models in demand, including a Ferguson Demonstration Model, making €15,775 (£13,140) and four JCB 1/16 scale brass models, each fetching an average of €6,002 (£5,000) each.

