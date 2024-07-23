While the burning of agricultural green waste has been banned indefinitely, hedge cutting season still opens as usual on the 1 September and runs until the 28 February.

The hedge-cutting season remains closed until 1 September, which is just over one month away. Until then no hedges in fields or along roadsides can be cut. It will then remain open until the 28 February.

Meanwhile, there is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions. It does allow both landowners and public authorities to address hedges for road safety reasons at any time of the year.

The burning of agricultural green waste has been banned indefinitely, following a final extension last year.

Previously, farmers could burn agricultural green waste from 1 September until 28 February under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amendment by Section 46 of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000.

As reported earlier in the year, the current hedge-cutting dates could be changed, depending on the outcome of a major Government review of wildlife legislation which will be carried out over several years, with the aim of updating the laws by 2027.

For now, when it comes to managing hedgerows, nitrates derogation farmers have three options:

1. Leave a whitethorn or blackthorn tree to grow up every 300m and cut the remainder of the hedge on all three sides, if desired.

2. Maintain hedgerows on a three-year cycle, cutting only one side of the hedge each year.

3. Cut one-third of the hedges on the farm each year.