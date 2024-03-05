The official opening of a tractor museum dedicated to the Life of Harry Ferguson will take place in Co Clare on 18 March 2024.

Plans are in place to officially open a tractor museum dedicated to the Life of Harry Ferguson in Co Clare. The official opening will take place at 2pm on 18 March.

The museum brings together 10 years of work by Joe Whelan Sr, of well-known Massey Ferguson multi-branch dealership Whelan’s Garage.

The new museum is on the same premises as The Museum of Irish Rural Life which is located at Cooraclare Road, Kilrush, Co Clare.

William Judge, brand manager at Massey Ferguson who is over the Irish, UK and Middle East markets, will be opening the museum.

To date, 14 fully restored vintage Ferguson tractors have been readied for the museum, from the Ferguson brown, grey models up to the 100 series, with red models also set for display. It will also feature a rare crab-steer Massey Ferguson, which is one of a handful left in the world.

Also on display will be a whole host of old machinery. The opening is welcome to the public, and refreshments will be served on the day.