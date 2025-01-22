A total of 1,817 new tractors were registered in Ireland for the full year of 2024, which represents a 12% decline compared with 2023.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland recorded a marginal year-on-year increase, up 0.4% on 2023 figures, according to the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA). In fact, NI was the only region across all of the UK that noted a year-on-year increase in new tractor sales.

The most popular power band for 2024 in Ireland was the 161hp to 200hp category, which accounted for 22.01% of all new tractor registrations. Sales of tractors between 100hp and 140hp decreased by 4.67% in 2024 compared to 2023. The over 200hp category accounted for 12.27% of new tractors, up from 8.65% in 2023.

Meanwhile, 16 tractors were registered in Ireland with north of 320hp. If we look to the UK market, with growth in registrations limited to the top end of the power range, the average power of tractors recorded in 2024 increased again, to 179.7hp.

That compares with 173.8hp in 2023 and 168.4hp in 2022.

County Cork delivered the highest number of new tractor registrations in 2024 at 230 units, while Tipperary ranked in second with 161 units, followed by Meath in third at 105 units.

The FTMTA data shows that 2,767 used tractors were imported and registered in Ireland for the first time, which represents a 4% decline on 2023.

UK tractor sales lowest since 1998

The total number of new tractors registered in the UK in 2024 was 10,241 machines, down 13% on the same period across 2023, according to AEA data.

Registrations were only down 5% in the final quarter of 2024, compared with the equivalent period a year earlier, a much smaller decline than those seen in the previous three quarters (-14% in Q1, -13% in Q2 and -20% in Q3).

The AEA says it remains to be seen whether this is a temporary improvement or an indication that we are close to the bottom of the market.

The body says that despite the uptick in the final month of the year, the total number of agricultural tractors registered during 2024 was the lowest in any year since 1998.

The final figure of 10,241 machines was only fractionally below those seen in other recent low points, such as 2015, 2016 and 2020, though. It does break a run during which registrations fell between 11,500 and 12,100 in six out of seven years.

Telescopic and wheel loaders

The Irish market for sales of new telescopic loaders recorded a growth of 1.98% in 2024 to 618 machines.

The two leading brands JCB and Manitou accounted for 70% of the total new market, while Kramer is ranked in third with a 12% market share.

The 2024 Irish wheel loader market decreased by 19.19% to 160 units, down from 198 last year.

The position of the smaller Chinese manufactured machines was 47% of total registrations in Ireland. With 52 new backhoe loaders registered in 2024, sales were down 16.13%. In 2024, 281 new UTVs were registered in Ireland.