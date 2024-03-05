Kverneland Group Ireland is the latest distributor/manufacturer to bring subsidised finance on new machinery to the table.

On the back of high interest rates, Kverneland Group Ireland is the latest distributor/manufacturer to bring subsidised finance on new machinery to the table.

It has announced new finance package options for Irish customers on all of its arable, crop care and grassland equipment.

The highlight of the offering is a fixed-term finance payment with 0% interest on 1+2 annual payments on 100% of the VAT inclusive recommended retail price.

For those seeking a longer-term payback period, the distributor is offering a 1.5% interest rate on 1+4 annual payments, on 100% of the VAT inclusive recommended retail price.