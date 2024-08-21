The tank is optionally available with a 2,000-litre capacity, which can be split 60:40 for simultaneous application of several mixes.

Available in working widths of three and four metres, the revamped Lemken Solitair MR is equipped for both conventional and conservation tillage.

The MR series features a 1,500-litre tank, which the manufacturer says is suitable for fertiliser even in its basic configuration.

The tank is optionally available with a 2,000-litre capacity, which can be split 60:40 for simultaneous application of several mixes.

It also comes with the option of adding a 200-litre MultiHub to the tank, allowing mixed crop systems to be cultivated in a single pass.

Seeds from the MultiHub are placed via the existing seed lines or via a baffle plate in front of or behind the harrows.

The MultiHub offers the same number of width sections as the seed drill. The MultiHub control is fully integrated into the user interface of the IsoBus terminal as an additional seed line.

The Solitair MR comes fitted with the maintenance-free OptiDisc coulter bar with row spacings of 12.5cm or 15cm and features parallelogram-guided double-disc coulters and trailing depth control rollers for uniform emergence.

To achieve this, the coulter system is available in a hydraulic version (up to 70kg coulter pressure) and a mechanical version (up to 45kg coulter pressure). Both coulter pressure and seed depth can be adjusted independently of each other.

Seed placement

Seed placement depth for different crops can be set by applying a separate drilling depth setting to each second row.

According to Lemken, the seeds will always be placed at exactly the same depth, even at high forward speeds and in changing soils. The depth control roller then presses the seeds down for even emergence.

The distributor heads, which are positioned directly above the coulter bar, do not require a seed return function.

The new Solitair is equipped with two metering systems. Each of these supplies one distributor with seeds, so that even the basic configuration offers width section or half-width control. A hydraulic tramline mechanism can be added as an option.

The Lemken iQblue Drill software supports the work in the field, for example by checking if tramline control is possible.

For customers opting for the single- or double-shot version, the Solitair MR comes with four metering units for two width sections each, ie each tank is connected to two metering units.

This means that each of the two distributors can be supplied with both components (single shot) or each of the four distributors can be supplied with one component each (double shot).

Power harrow

The Solitair will be coming mounted on the new generation of Lemken Zirkon MR power harrows. The manufacturer says that after analysing numerous field trials, the new Zirkon MR is now approved for tractors up to 240hp, depending on the working width, and can be used in even more versatile applications.

The Zirkon now comes with hydraulic adjustment of the levelling bar and working depth.

The new mounting system means the working depth of the power harrow and the sowing depth of the seed drill are independent of each other.

The Zirkon now comes with hydraulic adjustment of the levelling bar and working depth. Lemken said that both the Solitair and the Zirkon power harrows are now available in limited quantities and will be available in series production from 2025.