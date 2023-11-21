Meath Farm Machinery will now use the premises of Hanlon Machinery in Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth, as a third depot, which will be managed by Eoin Hannon.

John Deere has announced that Meath Farm Machinery (MFM) is expanding its operations into Co Louth and Co Dublin, following the termination of Hanlon Machinery as official dealer on 31 October, after 42 years of service.

With two existing depots – located at Kilberry Cross, Navan, Co Meath and Poles, Co Cavan – MFM now becomes a three-depot dealership, as it takes on the premises of Hanlon Machinery based in Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Eoin Hannon, existing salesman with MFM, has been appointed to the role of depot manager. Meanwhile, a number of key staff members from Hanlon Machinery have been retained and offered roles as part of the arrangement.

Ian Timmons, dealer principal at MFM, confirmed that the agencies for the majority of Hanlon’s other brands, including SIP, He-Va and Sky Agriculture (Sulky), will be carried on alongside the addition of Smyth Trailers.

However, negotiations are said to be ongoing with a number of other brands.

Eoin Hannon has been appointed as the depot manager for the Dundalk branch which will serve customers in the surrounding areas of Co Louth and Co Dublin.

This venture leaves MFM as official agents for the extensive John Deere and Kramer loader portfolio in counties Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford, Westmeath, Dublin, Louth and parts of Kildare.

“This is an exciting time for Meath Farm Machinery, as we prepare to almost double the size of our business. Expanding into this geography shows our total commitment to the agricultural industry,” outlined Timmons.

In a statement released by John Deere, it expressed gratitude to Michael Hanlon and Hanlon Machinery for the partnership and dedication over the past 42 years.

Notice was served to Hanlon Machinery back in July, stating that from 1 November, it would be no longer part of the John Deere franchise.

The Dundalk depot adds to Meath Farm Machinery's existing depots at Killberry Cross, Navan, Co Meath and Poles, Co Cavan.

The move came as part of John Deere’s ongoing future growth strategy, in which it aims to consolidate its worldwide dealer network. Hanlon Machinery was founded in 1981 by Michael Hanlon.