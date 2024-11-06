The TF42.7 will be the largest Turbofarmer model to feature on the Merlo stand.

Since the restructure of its distribution model in the Republic of Ireland earlier in the year, the Merlo Group will have an official presence at this years event, supported by its newly appointed dealers, FJS Plant and Jim Power Agri Sales.

The Italian manufacturer will display a broad selection of its Agriculturally orientated Turbofarmer models alongside its fully electric E-worker compact telehandler and Roto rotating telehandler.

The Turbofarmer models set to have a presence inculde a TF33.7, TF35.7CS and the TF42.7, all of which offer 7m reach heights but are seperated by engine and lift capacities. The TF33.7 is fitted with a 115hp engine and offers a 3,300kg lift capacity while the TF35.7CS and TF42.7 offers a respective engine power output of 140hp and 145hp while lift capacities are 3,500kg and 4,200kg. The TF35.7CS is fitted with Merlo’s renowned hydro-pneumatic cab suspension (CS) to further improve operator comfort.

Merlo will also showcase its E-worker electric compact telehandler, boasting a 2,500kg lift capacity and 5m maximum lift height. Equipped with a removable, modular lead-acid battery, the machine can work for anywhere up to eight hours on a single charge.

More suited to the construction market, Merlo will also show its Roto 50.30 S Plus 360 degree rotating, stabilised telehandler. It offers a 5,000kg maximum lift capacity and 30m maximum lift height. The 50.30 S Plus features a 170hp engine, dual hydraulic pumps and a tilting cab.