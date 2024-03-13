The new iQblue software reduces the number of display terminals needed from two to one for customers using camera control and section control.

Previously, growers using Steketee (now Lemken) hoeing machines required two terminals if they wanted to use both camera and section control.

This is now no longer the case, with Lemken’s latest iQblue Weeder software. All functions are now displayed and controlled via the Isobus terminal.

Previously, this meant that the Isobus terminal was used for width section control and a second terminal for displaying the camera image and adjusting the hoeing machine.

Now, for the first time, Lemken has successfully integrated the complete control of a hoeing machine, including the camera image and width sections into an Isobus system so that all controls are displayed on one CCI 800 or 1200 terminal, providing a cheaper, more convenient and clear solution for users.

Operation

The Isobus system records the implement position and tractor speed. Operation is also possible via either the tractor's own joystick or the CCI joystick.

The system is equipped for high-speed ISOBUS and uses a standard ISO 17215 interface via ethernet for transmitting the video image enriched with camera information.

Lemken iQblue Weeder with complete control of the hoeing machine on the CCI terminal.

Users also benefit from automatic over-the-air machine updates.

For maintenance and problem solving, service technicians can access the software remotely. Settings are then immediately displayed in the camera image for review and can be readjusted autonomously if necessary.