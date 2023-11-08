The same as its SC-310R introduced last year, the roller conditioner can be disengaged when not needed by manually raising the upper roller, which allows the material to pass through freely.

Czech Republic-based agricultural machinery manufacturer Strojírny Rožmitál is set to unveil a rear-mounted prototype disc mower with a roller conditioner at Agritechnica next week.

The new 3m SD-300R will complement the firm's identical front-mounted 3.01m SC-301R conditioner model, which the manufacturer launched last year.

Rožmitál says the new SD-300R is based on its proven concept of rear side-mounted machines with centre suspension.

With a working width of 2.98m, it features the manufacturer's own cutter bar, which consists of seven discs, each fitted with two quick-release blades.

With a working width of 2.98m, it features the manufacturer's own cutter bar, which consists of seven discs each fitted with two quick-release blades.

The machine features hydro-pneumatic levelling as standard, while the hydraulic elements are integrated into the frame.

The same as its SC-310R introduced last year, the roller conditioner can be disengaged when not needed by manually raising the upper roller, which allows the material to pass through freely.

The new 3m SD-300R will complement the firm's identical front-mounted 3.01m SC-301R conditioner model, which the manufacturer launched last year.

The manufacturer has said the new model will enter production in the second half of 2024.

Other machines

Other machines heading to Agritechnica from the firm include its latest 6.7m, OZ-676H six-rotor tedder.

The hydraulically folding unit rotors with a 1.36m diameter, each equipped with six arms.

The OZ-676H can be rotated hydraulically from the cab to adjust the direction of forage discharge for working on headlands.

Interestingly, for show purposes, the model will be equipped with half hook tines, while the other half will remain equipped with standard straight tines.

Celebrating 110 years in business

Strojírny Rožmitál is this year celebrating 110 years in business.

Founded in 1913, the firm originally engaged in the production of electric motors, air engineering and metal furniture.

Since the 1950s, the company's portfolio has gradually expanded and settled on offering agricultural forage machinery.

Today, the manufacturer’s range consists of disc mowers, tedders, rakes and now also round balers.